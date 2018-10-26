Woman Claims American Airlines Robbed Her of Her Checked Bag, Replaced It

These days, it’s easy to pressure a flight operator into solving your issues more quickly, thanks to social media: all it takes is one viral post for an operator to forgo the usual steps towards a solution.
At the same time, these days, it’s also easier to make a fool of yourself if you speak before you think. And that’s exactly what’s happening to one female passenger from an American Airlines flight to Miami, after she accused the operator and / or TSA of robbing her by stealing the contents of her checked bag and replacing everything with airport maintenance equipment.
Shortly after she landed in Miami the other day and arriving home, Anna Knight took to Twitter and Facebook to accuse AA of robbing her. She didn’t mince her words at all: she said she had checked her bag but, when she got home, found out that someone had replaced everything she had in it with maintenance equipment, the kind usually used at airports (vests, harnesses, power strips boots, the likes).
Knight’s messages went viral, as did her plea to other people to stop flying with American Airlines because they were thieves who liked to go through people’s luggage and loot. She also claimed she had $8,000 worth of stuff in the bag, including “priceless souvenirs,” People Magazine confirms.
It turns out, after she kicked up such a storm, she was the one at fault. No one robbed her, no one stole her bag and no one replaced anything with something else: she simply took someone else’s bag and didn’t even realize it. Her bag was still at the airport, where she should have picked it from when she landed.
Knight has deleted her inflammatory messages since, and is yet to say a peep about her mistake, save that the “misunderstanding” must have been caused by her jet lag.
“A spokesperson for the TSA confirmed to People that Knight took the wrong bag from the luggage carousel, noting that the agency takes all allegations seriously and investigated the situation, but the mystery was ultimately solved by the airline as the bag was not mishandled by TSA. An airport source shared a photo of her intact suitcase waiting for her at Miami International,” the publication reports.
And this ends today’s lessons: not all flight operators mishandle your luggage, and not all situations require that you go online with cries of war.
@AmericanAir found my bag. It was just a mix up, and I apologize for the confusion. Thank you all and AA for helping me locate it. The Jet lag must have really taken its toll. I was going crazy.— Anna (@ThisBunnyBites) October 25, 2018
American Airline said they found my stuff. I’m about to go to the airport now. Thank you all for your help. I will keep you updated!— Anna (@ThisBunnyBites) October 25, 2018