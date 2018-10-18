autoevolution

Melania Trump’s Plane Forced to Land as Smoke Fills The Main Cabin

18 Oct 2018, 13:26 UTC ·
First Lady of the United States was forced to deplane a scheduled flight to Philadelphia after the plane had to return to the tarmac after only 10 minutes. Smoke and a burning smell filled the main cabin.
The photo attached to this article shows Melania Trump leaving the plane, which was forced back to base due to a “mechanical issue,” People Magazine reports. There was no rush in getting her or the members of the press she was traveling with off the plane, so we know the issue wasn’t a serious one.

“The first lady, 48, was en route to Philadelphia to meet with families affected by neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, when the mechanical problem forced her plane to return to Joint Base Andrews. The plane landed safely, according to reporters’ tweets,” the report notes.

When members of the crew smelled smoke and burning, they handed out wet towels to everyone, to use to cover their faces. Reporters were also deplaned, and booked on a later flight that Mrs. Trump also took. FLOTUS honored her engagement with a slight delay.

According to the tweets from members of the media, the smoke could have been coming from a malfunctioning “comms unit,” but there is no confirmation of that yet.

When President Trump flies on Presidential business, he does so by Air Force One. Air Force Two is usually reserved as backup, or for use by the First Lady and the Vice President, whenever they have to fly for work engagements.

In 2021, as part of a new deal with Boeing, Trump will be getting 2 brand new planes. He recently said that they would no longer be painted in the baby blue we see on the current planes he’s using, but in a more patriotic combination of blue, red and white.



