Tara Reid, Pooch Thrown Off Delta Flight After On-Board Disturbance

Nowhere else is entitlement more at home than in showbiz, and it seems this even applies to former A-listers. Take Tara Reid for example, the former “American Pie” actress once considered Hollywood royalty, whose biggest acting credit right now is those silly “Sharknado” movies.

You can see the video at the bottom of the page; it happened on Delta Flight 613 from LAX to NYC. Eyewitnesses claim that Reid was very loud and impolite, complaining about her seat and then about the fact that she hadn’t been given a pillow. Flight attendants tried to pacify her, but to no avail.



The captain took the plane back from the gate but refused to take it off until Reid was



The flight eventually took off for New York with a delay, but no further incidents. The actress waited at the airport until she was able to book a later flight for the same destination.



“Tara's side of the story is she thought she had a window seat and was upset that wasn't the case. Further, she says she was cramped in her seat because the woman in front of her had reclined,” the publication reports.



Given Reid’s history of scandals and addiction, her excuse is falling on (mostly) deaf ears, as she’s criticized for delaying the flight for her stupid demands.



