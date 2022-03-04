Cotic's Tonic Is the Titanium Road and Gravel Wonder To Soothe Your Cycling Soul

Folks, the machine before you has been dubbed Tonic by its creators. As to why it carries this name, I'm not sure, but I think it has a lot to do with the way it may soothe your cycling soul. However, before we dive deeper into this bike, let's see who the heck Cotic is and why you should consider this crew for your next cycling purchase.
Cotic is a crew that's only been around since 2002, so relatively young compared to other established cycling teams like Trek, Giant, or even Bianchi. But the fact that they've been able to stay alive in a market dominated by these legendary predecessors has to stand for something. To give you an idea of how this crew has risen to the challenge, Tonic can be used as the perfect example.
Now, before continuing this text, I urge you to take a good long look at the image gallery. You may find that the pictures will start making your heart flutter just a tad; I know mine did; it might be love. But looks aren't all this puppy is about; it's built with purpose.
can outlive their owners.
Some carbon fiber has made it onto Tonic and takes the shape of a Cotic RB5 fork. This feature fits 700x47c or 650bx50 tires. Whether you buy just a frame or a complete bike, the standard seat post will also be carbon fiber.
I'm sure you picked up on the fact that you're given an array of builds to choose from, and what this means is that Cotic optimizes Tonic with components they feel work best; this also affects the asking price.
Cotic components fit the build, priced at 3,449 GBP (4,564 USD at current exchange rates).
As for the most expensive setup, it's here that Cotic calls upon the powers of Campagnolo Ekar and features a 1x13 speed drivetrain with carbon fiber crank, 9-42T cassette, and hydraulic disc brakes. Most other components are proprietary once again. This setup is valued at 5,499 GBP (7,277 USD). At the end of the day, you can pick up a rolling chassis with wheels, headset, and seat clamp for 2,499 GBP (3,307 USD) and really create the perfect Tonic for you.
However, keep in mind that this bike is created to dominate on both road and gravel settings. With that said, Cotic also includes countless mounts all over the frame. With these components, you can begin to add racks, fenders, water bottle cages, and much more.
At the end of the day, just about any bike can be a bikepacking wonder, and Tonic looks to have just all the right stuff. Something to consider if you're looking for a bike that could possibly outlive you.
