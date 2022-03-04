autoevolution
There’s no sense in reinventing the wheel, you often hear. But if you don’t go against the norm and defy expectations, how can there be progress?

Infinity Concept Proposes an All-Wheel Mono-Tire Bicycle That Lives Up to Its Name

4 Mar 2022, 13:04 UTC ·
Ever since the modern bicycle came to replace the penny farthing (the ordinary bicycle, as it was called back then, since the newer version was a “safety” bicycle), there has not been much room for improvement or significant change. Even pedal-assisted bicycles use the same principles as the non-electrified counterpart, and the only variations we see today in either variant are in terms of the quality of materials, design and specs.

A bicycle is, if you will, a perfect machine, one that has no benefit or, for that matter, room for improvement. Does that mean that it’s off-limits when it comes to trying to change it or perhaps even make it better? If you ask designer Stephan Henrich, the answer is in the negative.

Henrich is a robotics designer, architect and professor, and he describes his work as situated at the intersection of these three, with a focus on 3D printing. One of his most recent projects also touches on these areas and could become, through 3D printing, a reality. It’s called Infinity, and it’s a “revolutionary” bicycle built with a single construction element.

To describe Infinity as a bike like no other is an understatement. As its name implies, it’s shaped like the infinity symbol because, instead of having two separate wheels, it has just one, dented in the middle in the shape of the number eight. Henrich calls it the continuous construction element, which he chose because it allows for naturally-integrated all-wheel drive.

Infinity is an older project, but it’s still generating interest – not in the least because of Henrich’s insistence that it could be turned into a production model. DesignBoom notes that Sintratec, a leading SLS 3D printing solutions company, invited Henrich over to discuss Infinity in 2020, and it was then that he reiterated his belief that it could become a viable product for the general public. As he put it, he has not heard a single argument against this unique bicycle that he could not counter.

The Infinity is a beach and city cruiser, which is understandable: you could probably not ride this anywhere else but on smooth, flat surfaces without getting dirt in the chain. Speaking of which, the bike features a mono-tire clip chain construction that “automatically forms a temporary rim in the wheel area and a dented beltdrive in the interior area,” on top of which Henrich places the seat post.

“This mono-tire is propulsed by a central wheel getting its force by a crank over a short chain and an 8-speed gearbox,” the designer further explains. The two videos available at the bottom of the page show how Infinity would work, including how the suspension, which is also inside the wheel, functions.

As for why change the bicycle into a mono-tire, aside from the fact that it looks incredibly cool, Henrich doesn’t offer an explanation beyond the repeated mention that this would allow for naturally-integrated all-wheel drive. He believes there is demand for all-wheel drive on bicycles and, more importantly, that people would want it with a bicycle that looked and functioned like Infinity.

Another frequently asked question on Henrich’s social media refers to how you’re supposed to turn a bicycle whose direction you seemingly can’t control. He jokes that the bike turns “to the left and even to the right” but only says that more details on that will be revealed soon – including details on pricing and availability.

Considering that it’s been almost 12 years since Henrich penned the Infinity concept, and two since the Sintratec meeting, and especially given the lack of updates, it could be that this mono-tire “revolutionary” bicycle will never go beyond the render stage. It’s an undeniably cool design, but not exactly practical.

