autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Land Rover Month  
Car reviews:
 
Trek's Dual Sport 4 Can Be the Affordable and Able Bike You've Been Looking For
Insanely expensive bikes are great and all, but, us non-superhuman folk just need a machine to get us from point A to point B and in between, and to possibly handle any lack of asphalt.

Trek's Dual Sport 4 Can Be the Affordable and Able Bike You've Been Looking For

Home > News > Coverstory
26 Feb 2022, 10:00 UTC ·
2021 Dual Sport 42021 Dual Sport 4 Remote Lockout2021 Dual Sport 4 Saddle2021 Dual Sport 42021 Dual Sport 4 Drivetrain2021 Dual Sport 42021 Dual Sport 42021 Dual Sport 42021 Dual Sport 4
While searching for an affordable but capable mountain bike, I've run across Trek and their 2021 Dual Sport 4, the most equipped and ready bike from this lineup. How affordable? You're being asked to drop no more than 1,270 USD (1,136 EUR at current exchange rates) on this sucker, and for that price, it appears to be able to do things some more expensive bikes can't or rather, aren't equipped to do.

Before we talk about Dual Sport, it should help you know a bit about the team behind this machine, Trek Bikes. Back in 1975, two gentlemen walked into a bar and, upon exiting the said bar, embarked upon creating a brand that would ultimately become known the world over. Nowadays, their machines can be seen on TV, city streets, mountainsides, basically anywhere a bike can roam.

As for the Dual Sport 4, Trek mentions that this bike is considered a hybrid bike, but not hybrid as in electrified, but rather this bike's ability to be suitable for asphalt and off-road trails. Oh, it's also got a neat trick up its sleeve which we'll get to later.

Overall, Trek uses its Alpha Gold Aluminum to build the frame you see. They also route all cables internally and create a geometry that's meant to be comfortable and helps you ride further. The frame is also equipped with several mounts, so you can add cargo racks and fenders. Perfect for opening new adventures.

Since the bike is a hardtail, the only suspension qualities will be in the form of tires and a front fork, an SR Suntour NRX XL with preload, and 63 mm (2.5 in) of travel. Here's the neat thing, this fork includes a feature known as remote lockout, and with it, you can cease the dampening action your fork normally carries out. This is essential for a bike that engages in city-riding or paved roads. Best of all, the control for this action is mounted right onto your handlebar, so you can make this adjustment on the fly.

You'd be correct to guess that the drivetrain is completed by Shimano. Now, for this price, don't expect the best Shimano has to offer, but do expect an average price-conscious Deore setup tuned to the sounds of just 11 speeds, offered by an M5100 cassette with 11-51T. While it's not specified what sort of brakes are in place, Trek mentions that Shimano RT54, 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors are in place.

As is customary of bikes from this manufacturer, you can expect nothing more than in-house Bontrager components covering everything from the handlebar to saddle and even seatpost. Sorry, no dropper post here, so you'll have to set your seat before you take on more daunting terrain. One final trick up this bike's sleeve is its ability to take up to 29 in tires. This means even more comfort while riding.

Altogether, you're looking at a bike that weighs 27.52 lbs (12.5 kg) and can support a total weight, rider, and cargo, of 300 lbs (136 kg), like most other bikes from this manufacturer.

At the end of the day, the geometry looks good, and the bike has some decent components on it and even a trick or two up its sleeve. Not to mention the ability to be transformed into a rather worthy bikepacking machine. If you're looking for a new eco-friendly two-wheeler, Dual Sport 4 may be worthy of your consideration.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Trek bicycle bikepacking Hybrid off-road urban mobility Shimano affordable
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories