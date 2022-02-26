Trek's Dual Sport 4 Can Be the Affordable and Able Bike You've Been Looking For

While searching for an affordable but capable mountain bike, I've run across Trek and their 2021 Dual Sport 4, the most equipped and ready bike from this lineup. How affordable? You're being asked to drop no more than 1,270 USD (1,136 EUR at current exchange rates) on this sucker, and for that price, it appears to be able to do things some more expensive bikes can't or rather, aren't equipped to do.
Before we talk about Dual Sport, it should help you know a bit about the team behind this machine, Trek Bikes. Back in 1975, two gentlemen walked into a bar and, upon exiting the said bar, embarked upon creating a brand that would ultimately become known the world over. Nowadays, their machines can be seen on TV, city streets, mountainsides, basically anywhere a bike can roam.
As for the Dual Sport 4, Trek mentions that this bike is considered a hybrid bike, but not hybrid as in electrified, but rather this bike's ability to be suitable for asphalt and off-road trails. Oh, it's also got a neat trick up its sleeve which we'll get to later.
Since the bike is a hardtail, the only suspension qualities will be in the form of tires and a front fork, an SR Suntour NRX XL with preload, and 63 mm (2.5 in) of travel. Here's the neat thing, this fork includes a feature known as remote lockout, and with it, you can cease the dampening action your fork normally carries out. This is essential for a bike that engages in city-riding or paved roads. Best of all, the control for this action is mounted right onto your handlebar, so you can make this adjustment on the fly.
You'd be correct to guess that the drivetrain is completed by Shimano. Now, for this price, don't expect the best Shimano has to offer, but do expect an average price-conscious Deore setup tuned to the sounds of just 11 speeds, offered by an M5100 cassette with 11-51T. While it's not specified what sort of brakes are in place, Trek mentions that Shimano RT54, 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors are in place.
Altogether, you're looking at a bike that weighs 27.52 lbs (12.5 kg) and can support a total weight, rider, and cargo, of 300 lbs (136 kg), like most other bikes from this manufacturer.
At the end of the day, the geometry looks good, and the bike has some decent components on it and even a trick or two up its sleeve. Not to mention the ability to be transformed into a rather worthy bikepacking machine. If you're looking for a new eco-friendly two-wheeler, Dual Sport 4 may be worthy of your consideration.
