Concours on Savile Row Celebrates Bespoke Cars and Bespoke Tailoring

Savile Row, the heart of British bespoke tailoring, was the stage for a two-day event that brought together the best of two worlds: bespoke clothing and luxury cars. The event, called Concours on Savile Row, is a collaboration between tailors and the automotive world to celebrate the art of bespoke.
Tailors on Savile Row in Mayfair, central London, have clothed the wealthy and the powerful since 1803. The world’s most stylish street is famous for its traditional bespoke tailoring for men, and the automotive industry has often been linked to the Savile Row tailors, from driving suits and jackets to car interiors.
Concours on Savile Row took place on June 15 and 16 and was organized by Pollen Estate in collaboration with Hot House Media, a media and event company focused on classic and collectible vehicles. It included displays, talks, live music, and exhibitions that paired tailoring houses from the Row to car manufacturers.
Craftsmanship, exquisite design, high-quality materials, and attention to detail are attributes the worlds share, and the exhibition focused on highlighting these qualities.
“The two worlds of luxury automotive and bespoke tailoring have a long history of parallels and partnerships,” said Julian Stocks, property director for the Pollen Estate. “Concours acts as a celebration of craftsmanship and bespoke across both industries and is a wonderful opportunity to bring visitors together against a one-of-a-kind backdrop.”
Visitors had the chance to admire more than 40 stunning cars, from pre-war classics to modern electric hypercars. Among the vintage cars, the Jaguar 1964 E-Type coupe used on the set of the Kingsman movies, a Jaguar XK120 owned by model David Gandy, and the first and last Ferraris purchased by Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli were on display. As for the modern cars in attendance, visitors could spot the 2022 Maserati MC20, the new Healey by Caton, and the 2022 Czinger 21C.
A selection of tailors from the Row showcased previous collaborations with automakers. Some examples include Huntsman and Marc Newson’s driving suit when he raced the Mille Miglia, Cad & the Dandy and Bahrain Mclaren’s collaboration on a driving jacket made from wool and cashmere, Dege & Skinner and Bentley’s bespoke driving coat made from pure cashmere, Norton & Sons and Lotus’s collab on a bespoke driving jacket that was available to customers of the Lotus Evija hypercar, and many more.
This was the very first edition of the event, but considering its reception, the Concours might be renewed for a second edition.
