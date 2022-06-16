1971 Triumph Bonneville T120R With Unknown Miles Is a Few Valuable Upgrades Above Stock

Knowing what was to come, we tend to feel a hint of sadness when talking about English motorcycles from the early seventies.
Before it had fallen into the hands of its current owner, the 1971 Triumph Bonneville T120R shown in these photos was blessed with an array of mechanical mods. They come in the forms of chromed aftermarket exhaust pipework, fresher saddle upholstery and bolt-on aluminum velocity stacks, but those aren’t the only upgrades installed on this antique Bonnie.
The two-wheeled English thoroughbred made its way to a new stable back in 2016, and it was subsequently equipped with a Boyer Bransden electronic ignition unit, youthful Amal carburetors and a Ricks regulator/rectifier. Furthermore, the T120R's fuel tank and side panels were powder-coated to keep things looking tidy, while its valves and ignition timing have been adjusted for smooth performance throughout the power band.
Enclosed within the Bonneville’s oil-bearing framework is an air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine, whose force gets sent to the ground via a wet multi-plate clutch and a four-speed constant-mesh transmission. In the vicinity of 6,200 revs per minute, the mill is able to command 49 ponies towards the rear chain-driven wheel, and this whole operation can result in a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph).
All manner of suspension-related affairs fall under the jurisdiction of telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable Girling shocks. Braking is provided by a vented twin leading-shoe drum brake at the front and a single leading-shoe module at the other end. Right then, the time has come for us to tell you what’s the deal with the specimen we’ve just inspected.
As you’re reading this, Triumph’s 1971 MY T120R is getting ready to change hands once again, but the online auction won’t be open for much longer. If you reckon this Bonneville would look at home in your garage, then you ought to check it out on Bring a Trailer before Saturday evening (June 18), as that’s when the bidding process will reach its conclusion.
