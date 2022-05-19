Triumph’s Tigers Are Now More Colourful, Graphite Remains the Name of the Game

In the world of motorcycles (a more dynamic one in terms of changes made yearly compared to that of the automobile), companies can only do so much to keep their models fresh in the minds and hearts of customers year after year. A most common practice is to throw into the fight new colors and call it a day, and that’s exactly what the Brits from Triumph are once again doing.
About a week ago, we learned of new hues being available for the Roadster and Rocket lineups for their 2023 incarnation. Now it’s time for the company’s Tigers to get a similar upgrade.
Saying it responds to customers’ requests, Triumph announced this week it brings to the table a total of no less than six color combinations for the Tiger 900 range and three for the Tiger 950 Sport.
The 900 GT and 900 GT Pro can now be had in three overalls, two old (Pure White and Sapphire Black), and one completely new, namely Caspian Blue (tank, seat panel, beak, tank end panel, and front mudguard), with Matt Graphite radiator cowls.
The 900 Rally and 900 Rally Pro throw into the fight as a new arrival the Sandstorm, which joins the existing Matt Khaki Green and Pure White. The new one is applied on the fuel tank, beak and seat panel, and is offset by Matt Jet Black tank end panel and radiator cowls.
Last on the list is the 850 Sport, which can be had in Graphite and Baja Orange (a new combination), Graphite and Caspian Blue, and Graphite and Diablo Red.
Triumph does now say exactly when the new colors will become available for order, nor are we informed of any price changes for those wishing for their two-wheeled ride to look different than anything that came before.
Saying it responds to customers’ requests, Triumph announced this week it brings to the table a total of no less than six color combinations for the Tiger 900 range and three for the Tiger 950 Sport.
The 900 GT and 900 GT Pro can now be had in three overalls, two old (Pure White and Sapphire Black), and one completely new, namely Caspian Blue (tank, seat panel, beak, tank end panel, and front mudguard), with Matt Graphite radiator cowls.
The 900 Rally and 900 Rally Pro throw into the fight as a new arrival the Sandstorm, which joins the existing Matt Khaki Green and Pure White. The new one is applied on the fuel tank, beak and seat panel, and is offset by Matt Jet Black tank end panel and radiator cowls.
Last on the list is the 850 Sport, which can be had in Graphite and Baja Orange (a new combination), Graphite and Caspian Blue, and Graphite and Diablo Red.
Triumph does now say exactly when the new colors will become available for order, nor are we informed of any price changes for those wishing for their two-wheeled ride to look different than anything that came before.