Solid-Wheels Triumph Tripla 0.0 Is the Insane Custom You Might Have Missed

For one reason or another, custom motorcycles are not as in the news as their four-wheeled counterparts. This is, if you like, our excuse for bringing back into focus, as part of our Kustom Moto coverage, something you might have missed several years ago, when it was first shown: the Triumph Tripla 0.0 675.
It was 2017 when Italian Dream Motorcycle (IDM), a microscopic motorbike manufacturer, as it calls itself, published a short video (check below) showing 2016 SuperStock World Champion Raffaele De Rosa somewhere in Naples, on the back of a machine that looked familiar, but really wasn’t.
All black, with a solid black wheel at the rear, and an equally black, and almost just as solid one at the front, both wearing Pirelli Diablo shoes, the machine entered the world as the Tripla 0.0 675.
As you might have guessed, the bike is based on a Triumph Street Triple, only it looks much more menacing than one or, as the shop behind it says, “straight out of a sci-fi movie.”
The black paint and incredible wheels are the most obvious changes made to the bike, but there are others, much more complex, that went into making the 0.0. One of them is the conversion of the rear end to accommodate a mono-shock suspension.
The motorcycle retains the original, 675cc engine, but its power has been increased from 106 hp to 130, and it’s now breathing through a custom exhaust system, all while “respecting the homologation parameters.”
Back when the bike was first shown, IDM announced it plans to make just five units of the Tripla 0.0 – each was to be priced at 35,000 euros, which is about $40,000, adjusted for inflation.
It’s unclear if the plan worked and all five were eventually made and sold, but the reality remains the 0.0 has forever taken its rightful place in the album of exciting Triumph-based custom works.
