Custom Triumph Street Twin Is a Sweet Blend of Hinckley Heritage and Aftermarket Grace

Whenever this workshop’s craftsmen are given full freedom of expression on a project, things are bound to get pretty serious.
Mert and Can Uzer of Bunker Custom Cycles are known for creating some wild pieces of bespoke artwork, but a project doesn’t always have to be insanely complex in order to impress. Take, for instance, the Turkish workshop’s fascinating take on a Triumph Street Twin, where the reworked specimen retains a good chunk of the original bike’s configuration.
We’ll start by talking about the suspension sector, where the Uzer brothers installed a full suite of Ohlins components at both poles. Up north, you’ll find 43 mm (1.7 inches) FG 621 forks, and they’re accompanied by dual TR 964 piggyback shock absorbers at the opposite end. With these items in place, Triumph’s predator gained approximately 1.2 inches (30 mm) of additional ground clearance.
Moving on to the unsprung sector, we spot a new pair of laced wheels, whose rims are embraced by Pirelli’s high-end MT60 rubber. Furthermore, a plentiful dose of extra stopping power is made possible thanks to Galfer brake discs and premium pads. At the rear, the creature’s standard lighting hardware has been discarded to make room for brighter aftermarket LEDs.
You will notice a brown leather saddle sitting atop the Street Twin’s revised subframe, and both ends are adorned with one-off aluminum fenders. After they’d performed a cheeky cat delete, the BCC duo browsed through TEC Bike Parts’ inventory to obtain higher-spec exhaust mufflers.
While they were at it, the Turks also ordered adjustable control levers and a TEC-branded handlebar, which was fitted with Biltwell grips. The cosmetic ordeal is concluded with a snazzy radiator shroud, new ignition covers, and a British Customs chain guard.
In addition, the specimen’s 900cc parallel-twin mill received a top-shelf crankcase ventilation setup and an unrestrictive K&N air filter, along with Dynojet’s acclaimed Power Commander V fuel mapping unit. To round things out, the Bunker pros applied a terrific color scheme, consisting of matte-silver and gloss-black finishes, as well as tasteful gold accents.
