Ford Performance Reveals Comfortable New Seats for Puma, Fiesta and Focus ST

Some of the best sports car seats in the industry are made by Recaro, but Ford seems to believe it has enough first-hand experience to develop better alternatives in-house. As such, Ford Performance has launched new seats for the European Puma, Focus, and Fiesta ST to make driving the sporty cars a bit more comfortable.
Ford believes driving sports cars used to come with the downside of sacrificing comfort in favor of a firmer ride. Seats for sports cars are usually more restrictive in order to provide more connection to the road, but not these new seats that Ford Performance has developed in-house with a pleasing design and adequate ergonomic support.
With these sporty seats, Ford aims to make driving its fast and powerful ST cars as comfortable an experience as it is exciting for racing enthusiasts.
“Drivers can only get the most out of our super agile Puma ST's driving dynamics if they can get comfortable,” said Michael Janzen of Ford of Europe. “Ford Performance engineers spend more time than most in the driving seat, so we know first-hand how important driving position is for both driving fun, and to help make sure you're not stiff and sore at the end of a journey.”
Ford’s new seats received certification from Aktion Gesunder Rucken e.V. (AGR), the leading spinal health organization. Occupants won’t have to adapt their position to the seat. Instead, the seat can be adjusted in 14 different ways to obtain maximum comfort and support.
While other car seats only allow forward/backward and backrest angle adjustment, the new racing seats from Ford let driver and passenger adjust the headrest, the base cushion extension, and the seat height. Additionally, electronic four-way lumbar adjustment is also
part of the deal, optimizing position regardless of the occupant’s size.
The seats are finished in Ford’s Sensico upholstery, which is a synthetic material that closely mimics the premium look and feel of real leather. It is also durable and easy to clean.
The bad news for U.S. Ford owners is that these seat models are currently available only in Europe.
