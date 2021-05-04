Color Shifting 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Was Hidden for Decades, Shows 7 Miles

We here at autoevolution are generally fast enough to catch most of the exciting cars that pop up for sale all over the place long before someone snatches them. That’s why we’re kind of baffled as to how we missed this 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra before it got away from us. But we're also content we can still talk about it, given how May is Mustang Month and all.
Mustangs have been around forever, it seems, and it is extremely hard imagining a world without them. But whereas the family as a whole survives to this day (the Mustang is one of the few original muscle cars to have made it this far), it did lose a few members along the way. Like the Special Vehicle Team (SVT)-prepared Cobra.
In production between 1993 and 2004, the moniker was at the head of the Mustang family’s table all those years, packing 305 hp and 300 lb.ft. of torque from the 4.6-liter V8. They were also made in small enough numbers to get people hoping Cobras will become collectibles in a very short time.
That’s definitely what the original buyer of this 1996 model year must have thought. He ordered it complete with the Preferred Equipment Package ($1,334 worth of things like CD player, Mach 460 sound system, and a factory alarm) and the rare $815 Mystic Metallic paint, but literally never used it.
That’s right, the 5.9-seconds naught-to-sixty monster never got to show its color-shifting paint (depending on how light hits it, it is purple, green, teal, gold, or copper) out in the open, as it was kept in a private collection and only shows 7 original miles (11 km) of use.
The Mustang is one of just 2,000 of these first production cars to come with a color shifting paint option, and part of the under 7,500 SVT Mustangs made that year.
As said, we missed this one before it found a new owner, so we can’t tell you for how much it recently went (for reference, the car’s original price, all options included, was $27,485).
We found it worthy of a mention in our Mustang Month coverage though, as one never knows when it will go under the radar once more.
