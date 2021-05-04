Atlantic Blue 1998 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Comes With Multiple Layers of Rare

Being such a versatile family of vehicles, the Ford Mustang is so much more than the main lineup. As one of the longest-running muscle cars on the planet, the moniker has transformed and mutated into various offshoots over the years, each more spectacular than the other.
One of these offshoots is the SVT Mustang Cobra. Handled by the Blue Oval’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT), it ran from 1993 to 2004 as a high-performance version of the regular Mustang, and occupied the top-of-the-range spot in the lineup.
Having these traits of course means there weren’t all that many SVT Cobras made. In 1998, for instance, the year this here Mustang comes from, just under 9,000 of them were produced. Of that, 563 were coupes with the particular shade of Bright Atlantic Blue we see displayed on the example we have here. That particular color is even more special given how records show it was only available for this particular model year.
With the exterior blue wrapped around a black leather interior, the car shows only minor signs of use, and that’s because during its life it only knew of just two owners, with the last one coming into the picture in 2020. Neither of them spent any time restoring the vehicle, so it shows the usual signs of the passage of time, and also over 16,000 miles (25,700 km) on the odometer.
The car, naturally, packs the original powertrain. In this case we’re talking about a 4.6-liter V8 tweaked by the SVT guys to develop more power than on the standard GT of the time, namely 305 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. The engine runs with a 5-speed manual transmission and spins 17-inch wheels.
This particular 1998 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra is listed for sale during the Indianapolis auction in mid-May, and the house tasked with selling it, Mecum, expects to fetch up to $35,000 for it.
