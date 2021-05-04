1969 Ford Mustang Fastback Restomod Gets a Lot Right, But Not All, Is for Sale

The classic car purists will gag at the very idea of a restomod, claiming an old car should be enjoyed as it was intended, its quirks and faults being nothing more than building blocks for its character.
Others, however, are torn between their love for classic cars and their reluctance to give up on the comfort offered by a modern vehicle. The solution is simple: old body with modern underpinnings. It's really hard to resist the temptation, and we're pretty sure some of those purists would buckle too if they allowed themselves to drive a well-built restomod.
The main idea is to hide all these modern features as well as possible, which is something the makers of this 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback did very well. For the most part, that is. We'll start off with the interior because that's where the worst visual offender lies.
We're talking about radio, obviously, which stands out like a sore thumb. Granted, finding one that fits and also offers MP3 playback and BT connectivity is probably impossible, so we guess they could have made a worse choice. We're not exactly crazy about the carbon fiber headliner either, but it pales in comparison to the brightly lit radio.
Now that we started with the not-so-great parts, let's finish the pretty short list with the LED sequential turn signals. The team has done an excellent job at hiding the fact all lights on the car are LEDs, but the sequential turn signals are a feature we don't quite get on modern cars either, so carrying it over on a 1969 Mustang makes even less sense. It's tacky and ignores the whole "hide the modifications" theme that makes a restomod a good restomod.
Other than that, it's pretty hard to fault the effort on this Ford Mustang Fastback. It has a 302 V8 engine (4.9-liter) under a Boss 302 hood, but the power output isn't mentioned. In stock form, the '69 302 made 210 hp in the stock version and 290 hp in the Boss model but considering this car has several upgrades (aluminum intake, Edelbrock E Street aluminum cylinder heads, Holley Brawler vacuum secondary carburetor, custom roller rockers, custom cam) expect it to put out more than that.
Give the clip below a thorough watch and if you're curious for more - including the price.
