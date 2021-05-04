1,000+ WHP Shelby GT350 With NOS Races 900 WHP Mustang GT With Glorious Results

Watching this race feels a little bit like watching the season 1 finale of "Invincible" on Amazon Prime, which you should definitely check out if you want to see as lopsided of a superhero battle as you’ll find on any streaming service.
Like the characters in the show, these two Mustangs are relatively similar, although the numbers clearly point us in a specific direction when it comes to picking out a winner. On the one hand we have a Shelby GT350, which has been tuned out of its mind to produce over 1,000-wheel horsepower with the help of a Whipple 2.9 supercharger, E85 setup and a 100 shot of nitrous. That’s roughly 1,150 hp at the crank, for all you math geeks out there.
All that grunt is being channeled to the rear wheels via Ford’s lightweight Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual gearbox. As good as this transmission is, it’s the GT350’s sole weakness here, seeing how its opponent features a faster gearbox in the 10R80 ten-speed automatic.
That 10R80 is working alongside a tuned 5.0-liter gen 3 Coyote V8 engine, which normally gives you 460 hp (466 ps) and 420 lb-ft (569 nm) of torque. This 2019 Mustang GT however comes with a Paxton supercharger and an E85 setup of its own, for a total of roughly 900-wheel horsepower, or about 1,060 hp at the crank.
The race kicks off as expected with the two Mustangs neck and neck. You can even see the Shelby (the camera car) struggle for momentum during the first gear shift. Afterward, the more powerful car did what powerful cars do best, which is dominate from a roll.
That being said, we’d love to see these two race from a dig, because the outcome might be completely different - as long as they don't try to cover a very long distance, that is.
