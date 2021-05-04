Tesla vs. Goliath, the Insane Backstory of the One-Person Shanghai Auto Protest

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Is Not Exactly Wimbledon White, Comes Very Close

According to Axalta (a coatings-focused global company) and its “68th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report,” the most common automotive colors on the road in 2020 were the classic white (38%), black (19%) and gray (15%). And white has been topping the chart for the past decade, already.Perhaps back in 1965 the rankings were a bit different, because this particular Mustang Convertible from the first model year of production was initially dressed up in a different shade, and not this “Wimbledon White” lookalike.This classic American pony actually left the factory gates in a Caspian Blue paint job to match the blue vinyl interior better but is currently dressed up in a much more conforming white over blue mix, according to the dealer’s description.We have no idea if the owner that order the change was aware of Axalta’s findings, but as such it could be much easier to find a new home – especially since the contrasting choice better lives up to the classic character.Not that we don’t like a blue Mustang, but we’d very much grab such an example when also treated to Boss 429 fastback coupe attire. Instead, a Mustang Convertible for us is more about the conscious choice of going on a slow cruise late in the evening...But we digress. It’s obvious this example is going to be great for seaside rides so there’s no reason to muse about it anymore. Instead, let’s focus on the assets at hand. Such as the way its white exterior bodes well alongside the white convertible top and the chrome trim pieces. Or the fact that it’s got some 116,624 miles (187,588 km) on the odometer, which means this was properly enjoyed during its lifetime.As for what’s hidden under the hood, it seems the 289ci V8 (with 200 hp in its prime) solidifies our opinion that we’re dealing with a Mustang that’s meant for relaxing drives, not anything remotely connected to racing. Of course, one can always transform this into a menacing quarter-mile visitor after paying the dues – which currently stand at exactly $31,900.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.