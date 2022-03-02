Coach Built 1932 Lincoln KB Was America’s Answer to Bentley and Rolls Royce

When you think about luxury cars from the 1930s, you generally think of three automakers. Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Cadillac. Maybe Packard, too if you're a real bookworm. But don't get it twisted. Luxury cars weren't the functional monopoly the modern press made it out to be.
Lincoln was also around and kicking during the 1930s, and this 1932 coach-built Lincoln KB is possibly the finest example still on the road. It's for sale via Redline Restorations of Black Rock, Connecticut. A team specializing in custom restorations of classic vehicles, more often than not from America.
To say the team had their work cut out for them would be an understatement because this is so much more than just an average 1930s Lincoln. This example comes with coach-built bodywork by J.B Judkins. Judkins first came to market as a boutique horse-drawn carriage builder in 1857. They were one of the very first companies of their kind to transition from horse-drawn to horseless carriages, operating all the way until just before the start of the Second World War.
Under the hood was something far beyond the norm as well, the fantastic 447.9 cubic inch (7.3 L) L-head V-12. Cranking out 150 horsepower and enough torque to tow a tank, this engine was in the upper echelon of the most advanced and powerful passenger car engines in the world. According to the listing, this is the only example left in the world with a rear-mounted spare tire.
Compared to a classic Rolls Royce, this Lincoln exudes a totally different aura. One of the sporting young millionaires who desired something different than a Roller or Bentley to ride around in. For $160,000 before taxes and fees. It's an experience reserved just as much for the jet-set today as it was a scarcely believable nine decades ago. Time sure does fly, doesn't it?
