Clio RS Driver Tries to Chase GT-R on Nurburgring, Understeers into Near-Crash

 
18 Apr 2017, 14:03 UTC ·
by
Yes, both the GT-R and the Clio RS find themselves among the performance offerings of the Renault-Nissan alliance. But this is where the similarities between the go-fast machines end. Well, the driver of an RS recently failed to realize this, aiming to chase a Godzilla on the Nurburgring.
The attempt nearly ended in a crash, with the guy behind the wheel misjudging his Brunnchen trajectory and thus ending up facing the inevitable understeer limitations of his uber-Clio.

The RS, which happens to be a rental car, clipped the vibrator on the inside of the bend, just as the Renault had consolidated its "GT-R tail" position.

This led to the Renault running uber-wide. In fact, had the gravel trap not been there, this stunt could've turned into a moderately intense guardrail interaction. And those are never friendly - remember when Nurburgring settler Boosted Borris had a just-as-moderate barrier episode and had to pay around EUR2,000 for fixing the metallic element?

Interestingly, the guy behind the wheel of the Renault Clio RS seems to have a certain amount of track experiences, as he didn't display the typical novice reaction in a skid situation, namely slamming on the brakes - notice that he doesn't touch the pedal on the left until he reaches the following corner.

As for how a successful hot-hatch-haunts-supercar Green Hell tale looks like, you should know such adventures are constantly delivered by those we like to call Ring Wolves.

Nevertheless, the drivers mentioned above rarely make mistakes such as the one seen here. As for their machines, the Wolves typically sprint round the Ring in more capable hot hatchbacks, such as Megane RS or Leon Cupra animals, with these having also been taken down the aftermarket path.

And whether their pray is a Ferrari 458 Speciale of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the Ring addicts we're discussing love taking things to the limit.

