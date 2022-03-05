Classy 1967 Olds Toronado Looks Like an Oddly Cheap Case of FWD V8 Greatness

Beautiful personal luxury cars from America had a few traditional perks, and rear-wheel drive was chief among them. However, there was one model that dared to stand out in the late 1960s crowd.
Oddly enough, Oldsmobile’s Toronado (1966 to 1992, produced over four generations) shared the General Motors E architecture with the traditional RWD Buick Riviera that was introduced in 1963. Alas, just like the 1967 Cadillac Eldorado sibling, it had an adapted platform for the use of a front-wheel-drive setup.
The first car to do so after the 1937 Cord, Oldsmobile’s Toronado was not only noted for the transaxle version of GM’s Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, but it also became a critical success. Widely heralded as a beautiful design, this Olds’ was not only stylish and welcoming inside, but it also had some finely engineered tech, as well as plenty of oomph.
No need to take our word for granted. We have a case in point. Standing Marron over a black interior and proud in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors is a ‘67 Olds Toronado packing a feisty 425ci V8 under the long hood. The burgundy shade is neatly contrasted by the black vinyl top and the cockpit’s two-tone dark gray/black atmosphere.
Dubbed as a “well-preserved, historic” model, this Toronado comes with squeaky-clean exterior/interior looks. As well as an odometer that has just rolled over and currently shows a “mere” 2,797 miles (4,501 km) on the odometer. Naturally, it is only logical the paint has been refreshed just recently. Meanwhile, the distinctively up-scale interior also got some much-needed TLC before arranging the classic car dealership sale.
That means the next owner is not going to have the arduous work cut out for restoring this classic Olds. And this may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea. After all, some always like to do it themselves. If that is not the case, there is more good news. Chief among them, aside from the beefy and clean 425ci “Rocket” V8, would be the asking price of just $22,900, of course.
The first car to do so after the 1937 Cord, Oldsmobile’s Toronado was not only noted for the transaxle version of GM’s Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, but it also became a critical success. Widely heralded as a beautiful design, this Olds’ was not only stylish and welcoming inside, but it also had some finely engineered tech, as well as plenty of oomph.
No need to take our word for granted. We have a case in point. Standing Marron over a black interior and proud in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors is a ‘67 Olds Toronado packing a feisty 425ci V8 under the long hood. The burgundy shade is neatly contrasted by the black vinyl top and the cockpit’s two-tone dark gray/black atmosphere.
Dubbed as a “well-preserved, historic” model, this Toronado comes with squeaky-clean exterior/interior looks. As well as an odometer that has just rolled over and currently shows a “mere” 2,797 miles (4,501 km) on the odometer. Naturally, it is only logical the paint has been refreshed just recently. Meanwhile, the distinctively up-scale interior also got some much-needed TLC before arranging the classic car dealership sale.
That means the next owner is not going to have the arduous work cut out for restoring this classic Olds. And this may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea. After all, some always like to do it themselves. If that is not the case, there is more good news. Chief among them, aside from the beefy and clean 425ci “Rocket” V8, would be the asking price of just $22,900, of course.