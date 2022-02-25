“Real Deal” 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Flaunts Daytona Yellow and “Low” Price Tag

Back in the day, it was just part of Chevrolet’s special-order system. Today it is known as the original COPO Camaro and represents one of the most coveted classic cars in the GM inventory.
Right there alongside the 1967 Chevy Corvette L88 and the 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible, the ultra-rare ‘69 COPO Camaro has already stepped into seven-figure territory. That is almost incredible, save for the fact that ultra-collectible muscle cars are turning into better investments than gold these crazy days.
So, whenever one of the few examples comes out of hiding, there is reason to celebrate. Especially when the well-documented 1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO has gone through a rotisserie restoration and comes with a sensible price tag... for its heritage.
Residing proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors is a factory-spec unit in Daytona yellow over a black interior that has accrued just 66 miles (106 km) since the professional restoration was over. True, it is not entirely original, as there are an additional “special ducted hood and power front disc brakes.”
That is all too bad since the multi-award-winning car still has its original engine and transmission. Documented as factory option code 9561, the high-performance unit is a 427ci (425 hp) V8 motor that was mated to an M40 Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission and the 4.10:1 Positraction rear axle.
Other Chevy highlights include the matching-paint steelies with small chrome hubcaps, cowl-induction hood, or the subtle and classic horizontally pleated black vinyl. Neither the factory badging nor the base trim level interior reveals to the untrained eye this is a COPO Camaro, so this Chevy is certainly one that will fly under the radar when connoisseurs are not involved.
However, it might turn out to be a major collectible deal for anyone looking to add another sage investment to the garage portfolio. After all, one might even consider Garage Kept Motor’s asking price of $224,900 as sensible when considering all the facts and available data.
