1969 Oldsmobile Toronado Is a Big-Block Barn Find Worth as Much as a New iPhone

If you’re scanning the web looking for cheap project cars, how about a 1969 Oldsmobile Toronado that has only recently been saved and which could be yours for the price of a base iPhone 11 Pro? 18 photos



Oldsmobile launched the car with two engine choices, namely 425ci (7.0-liter) and 455ci (7.5-liter), both of them V8s and available with just one transmission option, a 3-speed automatic.



The latter engine is the one powering this barn find too, though right now, no other specifics are known other than it’s not running. The car is being sold on eBay by the folks over at Spalding Auto Parts, who believe the car hasn’t been registered since the early ‘80s.



In other words, there’s a chance this car has been sitting for a while, so if you want to take it home, you’ll obviously need to take care of transportation too. Just so you know, the Toronado is parked in Spokane, Washington.



Judging from the photos and the videos published by the seller, there’s obviously a lot of work required to bring this Oldsmobile in a good condition, but it could eventually be worth it. An Oldsmobile in working condition could sell close to $10,000 if you’re lucky.



According to the information published on



As for the price, this is the part that’s the most interesting. The Toronado can’t be anything than a project car or used for parts to restore a different model, but either way, it comes really cheap. The barn find is currently being auctioned off on eBay, and the starting bid is $999. This means it costs as much as a base iPhone 11 Pro, so if you want to get it, you’d better hurry up because the auction is almost over.



