Classic Volkswagen Beetle and Drinking Driver Narrowly Escape Crash on Scenic Mexico Road

One would be tempted to assume that owners of classic cars like the Volkswagen Beetle are more careful and conscientious when out and about on the road, but that didn't happen in this here case.
Someone filmed the moment the driver of a Beetle makes an unconscious manoeuvre that could have led to an accident. If we were to go by the signposts, we suspect the footage was filmed on a road in Mexico. Several cars can be seen driving along the road, and at one point the car from which the footage is taken passes a Beetle.
The driver appears to be out for a drive, driving at a fairly slow speed, and has his elbow out the window. Out of the blue, he tries to change lanes without checking or signaling, and comes very close to colliding with the car speeding in the other lane.
”... I have a 1970 myself. I turn my head to check every single time because I don't want to get in an accident in it because I love it so much,” comments someone who saw the pictures published online.
”Yup. I have a 62’ and I am incredibly paranoid about shifting lanes because the side view mirrors are the size of quarters. My head is on a swivel in my cherished death trap,” writes another Reddit user, which indicates that most owners are very careful when driving the Volkswagen Beetle.
Besides looking great, this German car has a pretty interesting history, which would naturally make you want to protect it even more. Volkswagen Type 1, known as Beetle, Fusca, Coccinelle, Vocho, Bug, Volky or Käfer (in German), is a compact car, produced by Volkswagen from 1938 to 2003.
The VW Beetle owes much of its success to the Austro-Hungarian engineer Béla Barényi who, in 1925 (5 years before Ferdinand Porsche released his version), designed a prototype that would become the basis of the famous model. Another personality who made a significant contribution to the birth of the Type 1 was the Austrian mechanic Hans Ledwinka, who integrated his many innovations into the Tatra T77.
The improved version, the T79, is the model that impressed Adolf Hitler and prompted him to bring a similar car to German streets. Specifically, the Führer wanted a car for 5 people, capable of reaching 100 km/h and affordable to any German. Surprisingly enough, the model that was to go into production as finalised by Ferdinand Porsche, was inspired, on the Chancellor's advice, by the sketches of the Hungarian engineer Josef Ganz, a Jew.
