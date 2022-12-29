Classic CGI Outrage: Ford’s Yenko Mustang Meets the Saleen Chevy Camaro IROC-Z

What happens when the automotive industry winds down between Christmas and New Year’s Eve? Well, not much in terms of ‘new’ model introductions – but that is only valid across the real world.
Meanwhile, when there are no fresh reveals from OEMs, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists starts doing alternate jobs. Some play with CGI revivals of sporty compact heroes, others try to cook up the ultimate hybrid three-row seven- or eight-seat SUV flagship and a few even think of all-new generations that no one asked for, yet.
Alas, that is not the case with Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who is currently giving out a year’s end vintage CGI tour de force that will potentially outrage many fans of his social media channel. In absence of any new model introductions to fiddle with, the digital content creator returned to his undying love for 1980s heroes.
The graphic designer is the proud owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-type and a self-declared General Motors G-body fan. As such, the place for his Photoshop-modified 1980s and 1990s classics is called “imagination land.” Well, this CGI home should get a new moniker – aka the ‘blasphemy realm’ if we are to believe these fresh entries into the digital roster.
Everything started with an unsuspecting Porsche 911 Turbo (most likely a 930 series, built from 1975 to 1989, solely as a high-performance two-door coupe, convertible, and Targa!) that was involved with the author’s latest attempt at “making iconic cars less cool.” As such, it was turned into an odd-looking Porsche 911 Turbo Shooting Brake type of station wagon.
Secondly came a “what in the what do we have here?” moment when the original E30 BMW M3 – back then (1986-1991) sold only as a two-door convertible or 2+2 coupe (!) – morphed into a BMW M3 dually Ute. Sure, some will argue that everything is better when turned into a ‘dually’ and the latest 3.0-liter S58 twin-turbo inline-six mill would make it a “menace.” But come on, this time we subscribe with the “just because you can doesn’t mean you should” fan opinion.
Of course, this pixel master is known for mostly dabbling with the Americana stuff. As such, there was no way in a frozen hell that he would miss the chance for some Detroit Three fans running amok crying their outrage to the sun, moon, and stars. Thus, his next order of business was a Saleen Chevy Camaro IROC-Z.
Interestingly, some people quickly reminded everyone that Saleen not only built its own vehicles or modified Blue Oval cars, but it also once completed a modern Detroit trifecta. All with a Saleen 620 Black Label or a Saleen SMS 570 Dodge Challenger alongside today’s Saleen 302 – which is a modified Ford Mustang. Speaking of the latter, how do you also feel about a ‘classic’ Yenko Mustang?
Alas, that is not the case with Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who is currently giving out a year’s end vintage CGI tour de force that will potentially outrage many fans of his social media channel. In absence of any new model introductions to fiddle with, the digital content creator returned to his undying love for 1980s heroes.
The graphic designer is the proud owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-type and a self-declared General Motors G-body fan. As such, the place for his Photoshop-modified 1980s and 1990s classics is called “imagination land.” Well, this CGI home should get a new moniker – aka the ‘blasphemy realm’ if we are to believe these fresh entries into the digital roster.
Everything started with an unsuspecting Porsche 911 Turbo (most likely a 930 series, built from 1975 to 1989, solely as a high-performance two-door coupe, convertible, and Targa!) that was involved with the author’s latest attempt at “making iconic cars less cool.” As such, it was turned into an odd-looking Porsche 911 Turbo Shooting Brake type of station wagon.
Secondly came a “what in the what do we have here?” moment when the original E30 BMW M3 – back then (1986-1991) sold only as a two-door convertible or 2+2 coupe (!) – morphed into a BMW M3 dually Ute. Sure, some will argue that everything is better when turned into a ‘dually’ and the latest 3.0-liter S58 twin-turbo inline-six mill would make it a “menace.” But come on, this time we subscribe with the “just because you can doesn’t mean you should” fan opinion.
Of course, this pixel master is known for mostly dabbling with the Americana stuff. As such, there was no way in a frozen hell that he would miss the chance for some Detroit Three fans running amok crying their outrage to the sun, moon, and stars. Thus, his next order of business was a Saleen Chevy Camaro IROC-Z.
Interestingly, some people quickly reminded everyone that Saleen not only built its own vehicles or modified Blue Oval cars, but it also once completed a modern Detroit trifecta. All with a Saleen 620 Black Label or a Saleen SMS 570 Dodge Challenger alongside today’s Saleen 302 – which is a modified Ford Mustang. Speaking of the latter, how do you also feel about a ‘classic’ Yenko Mustang?