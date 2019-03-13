autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

CLA 35 4Matic Shooting Brake Spied, Is the Baby AMG We Wanted

13 Mar 2019, 21:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Mercedes was late to the compact car game but carved a new niche for itself with the ultra-powerful 2-liter AMG engine. Now it wants to take advantage of that reputation with models like the CLA 35 4Matic Shooting Brake.
10 photos
People are going to say that because this car only makes about 300 horsepower, it's diluting the AMG brand. But we strongly disagree. In fact, the practical version of the CLA 35 is probably our favorite upcoming baby Benz.

The only thing holding it back is that the A 45, the hardcore one, has drift mode, whereas this doesn't. But do you want to torture your tires that often in what's mostly a super-fast family car?

This prototype has everything it would need for production, including dual exhaust pipes and a body kit. The wheels are not the real deal, but we expected that from Mercedes - they're hiding the performance brakes. You also need to imagine this car in bright yellow or another racy paint scheme.

This system is more straightforward than the ones 45 AMG models will have. The 2-liter turbo has only one turbocharger and not a lot of help from electricity. It makes 306 HP and 400 Nm which in a 1.5-ton wagon is enough to get you from 0 to 100 km/h in about 5 seconds. So it's not much slower than the 45 Shooting Brake we tested a while back.

Its direct rival is the Golf R Variant, though you can go pretty fast in models from the segment above, like the 3 Series or C-Class. The only problem is that an M340i or C 43 costs a lot of money and drinks a lot of fuel.

But the thing that makes us fall in love with the car is its looks. Check out the normal CLA Shooting Brake we saw in Geneva, and you'll have a fair idea of what to expect.
CLA 35 Shooting Brake Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CLA 35 4Matic spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 