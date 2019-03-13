Audi RS4 Avant Spied With Cool Facelift, But What about Performance?

The Audi RS4 is about as ugly as the A4, but nobody cares when it's covered in performance hardware and makes quattro sounds while blasting down the road. However, they're going to facelift the whole thing, and we have the first spyshots.

Our spyshots reveal brand new headlights with an excellent, simple geometric shape. They are connected to a broader grille, a bit like on the Q8. The whole bumper is revised, of course, but not in a drastic way.



Around the back, the facelift brings new taillights with fresh pulsating graphics and a revised look for the diffuser. Audi fans may also notice that those little plastic grilles next to all the lights are gone.



A facelift for the entire A4 family is supposed to come out towards the end of 2019. It's believed that this will include a new interior as well, borrowing the multi-screen layout from the larger A6. However, we can make out the old tablet display on this particular prototype, so don't get your hopes up.



The other large question mark hanging over the project is the power output of the 2.9 TFSI and whether it will get any kind of mild hybrid tech. Audi fitted an electric supercharger on the



