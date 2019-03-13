autoevolution
Audi RS4 Avant Spied With Cool Facelift, But What about Performance?

13 Mar 2019
The Audi RS4 is about as ugly as the A4, but nobody cares when it's covered in performance hardware and makes quattro sounds while blasting down the road. However, they're going to facelift the whole thing, and we have the first spyshots.
That's right. The RS4 Avant is going to get a major mid-life facelift, which is pretty rare. The old RS4, the one with the 4.2-liter, arrived after the A4 itself got updated, which just goes to show it had a short life. But what are they changing for the next model year?

Our spyshots reveal brand new headlights with an excellent, simple geometric shape. They are connected to a broader grille, a bit like on the Q8. The whole bumper is revised, of course, but not in a drastic way.

Around the back, the facelift brings new taillights with fresh pulsating graphics and a revised look for the diffuser. Audi fans may also notice that those little plastic grilles next to all the lights are gone.

A facelift for the entire A4 family is supposed to come out towards the end of 2019. It's believed that this will include a new interior as well, borrowing the multi-screen layout from the larger A6. However, we can make out the old tablet display on this particular prototype, so don't get your hopes up.

The other large question mark hanging over the project is the power output of the 2.9 TFSI and whether it will get any kind of mild hybrid tech. Audi fitted an electric supercharger on the SQ5 TDI and made many V6 performance concepts. The RS4 Avant desperately needs a bump too.

Not only does the C63 S T-Model have a 60 horsepower advantage, but BMW is coming out with the new M3, and it too has bumped up its numbers. Our best guess is that the RS4 could offer about 20 HP though one of its performance packages.
