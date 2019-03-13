2020 Audi Q3 / Q4 Sportback Looks Posh in Latest Spy Video

An Audi crossover by any other name would still look like this. But we're not 100% sure if this is the Q3 Sportback, the Q4 or a mixture of the two names.

3 photos



So this may end up being the Q3 Sportback, which is sort of like the A5 four-door coupe being named Sportback, even though the body is pretty different from the 2-door coupe.



Regardless, this Q3 with a raked roof looks a little more sporty, featuring a shorter greenhouse, a sloping roof, and that sexy rump. They didn't go too crazy with the design, which makes you wonder if people will be able to tell them apart.



Also, will Audi be able to charge more money for this? That's the whole point of combining an SUV with a coupe, and it worked perfectly for the stylish Q8. But the regular Q3 isn't exactly a dog.



Both models are also going to have HP , making this one of the fastest SUV-bodied vehicles out there.



However, this spy video shows a "vanilla" model that's burning gasoline, based on the sound of the exhaust. Currently, the TFSI engines for the Q3 range from the 1.5 with 150 HP to the 2.0-liter making 230 HP. We're convinced that a so-called eTFSI plug-in will also be added next year.



Diesel is still well represented in the Audi lineup, with the Q3 sharing its 2.0 TDI engines with things like the Tiguan and Kodiaq.



