Audi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby Urus

Audi is moving full-speed-ahead with the development of the Q4, which has already been teased and will hit European showrooms later this year. However, this is the super-spicy RS Q4, and it's every German crossover fan's wet dream.

According to the German media, both models should have 420 horsepower. However, we'd be more than happy with "only" 400 HP , since crossovers are way lighter and thus faster than real SUVs. Obviously, the only suitable engine for a project like this is the legendary 2.5 TFSI, a powerhouse with a unique soundtrack.



Having standard quattro and a 7-speed twin-clutch S tronic, the RS Q4 should be able to sprint from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in about 4 seconds. So it's about as fast as the big V8 performance SUVs, and at a pinch will be able to send more than 50% of the torque to the back, though the setup will be more neutral than anything else.



Black exhaust tips indicate that the Audi Sport optional exhaust package has already been fitted to the car, but we're more interested in the color. It seems the sneaky Germans intentionally let us see a bold shade of green, which looks much like the Verde Ithaca you see on the Huracan and Aventador.



