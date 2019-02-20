autoevolution

Audi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby Urus

20 Feb 2019, 15:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Audi is moving full-speed-ahead with the development of the Q4, which has already been teased and will hit European showrooms later this year. However, this is the super-spicy RS Q4, and it's every German crossover fan's wet dream.
14 photos
Audi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby UrusAudi RS Q4 Spied in Lambo Green, Looks Like a Baby Urus
The Q4 is not a carbon copy of the Q3, nor is it a radical departure. However, we think it's just sporty enough without going into hatchback territory like the GLA and X2. The RS version has been spied for the first time today, and it looks just about ready to come out. Thus, we think it might be revealed at the same time as the RS Q3.

According to the German media, both models should have 420 horsepower. However, we'd be more than happy with "only" 400 HP, since crossovers are way lighter and thus faster than real SUVs. Obviously, the only suitable engine for a project like this is the legendary 2.5 TFSI, a powerhouse with a unique soundtrack.

Having standard quattro and a 7-speed twin-clutch S tronic, the RS Q4 should be able to sprint from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in about 4 seconds. So it's about as fast as the big V8 performance SUVs, and at a pinch will be able to send more than 50% of the torque to the back, though the setup will be more neutral than anything else.

Black exhaust tips indicate that the Audi Sport optional exhaust package has already been fitted to the car, but we're more interested in the color. It seems the sneaky Germans intentionally let us see a bold shade of green, which looks much like the Verde Ithaca you see on the Huracan and Aventador.

The Q8 was closely developed with the Urus, but there's no direct connection between the RS Q4 and Lamborghini. Officially, the color is called Lime Green and is sometimes ordered with S or RS models.
Audi RS Q4 2020 Audi RS Q4 RS Q4 2.5 TFSI Audi spyshots
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 