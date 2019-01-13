autoevolution

New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake: The Best Lifestyle Wagon?

13 Jan 2019
About half a year ago, Mercedes surprised everybody by starting development of another CLA Shooting Brake, a car that was supposed to be discontinued. It's not ready to come out yet, but this latest rendering gives us a 99% clear idea of what to expect.
Call us crazy, but we're excited about the little Shooting Brake. It's got something going on that you can't buy in any other car, at least not right now. There are other cool wagons out there. We're quite partial to the Proceed GT, but also anything with stripes or ever 250 horsepower, like the Cupra ST. Still, none of those are made by Mercedes, and oh boy does the new CLA come with cool tech.

The base car is supposed to handle better than any other Mercedes compact. It has wider tracks than the A-Class, plus independent rear suspension as standard. You'll be able to buy a 300+ HP 35 AMG model, probably followed by the 45 AMG with over 400 ponies. This rendering by X-Tomi depicts the normal model, though.

The new CLA gets the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system. It's supposedly better at understanding normal talk, on top of which we have interior lighting that reacts to movement and the Energizer Plus package which adjusts to improve your mood based on readings from a smart bracelet. I've been looking at their black interior with orange stitching for the past half-hour, and I'm already feeling much better.

It's going to have a lot of safety tech that can keep the car within the lanes or brake with the flow of traffic. We want to say that you don't need it, but most Mercedes cars are sold with at least some level of autonomy in Europe.

The standard CLA has the trunk opening of a sedan, but the Shooting Brake will be more practical with a hatch. We believe that it's going to offer the longest bay of any Mercedes compact, great for bikes and Ikea furniture hauls.
