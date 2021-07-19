Citroen Says Comfort Can Combat Road Rage but We're Not Buying It

According to a new study by Citroen, as many as 40% of UK drivers polled believe that comfort is very important in avoiding road rage. Of the 2,000 drivers that took part in the survey, 62% admitted to having experienced road rage, while 47% have themselves been a victim of other drivers’ road rage.
Let’s face it, we don’t need a spreadsheet to tell us that the no.1 cause for road rage is being cut off in traffic – as indicated by almost 50% of drivers in this study. Meanwhile, other traits known to trigger drivers include being overtaken inappropriately (39%) and people failing to use their indicator (37%).
The numbers also show that 37% of drivers struggle to keep their cool in city and town centers, with 29% getting irked in roundabouts and 25% on motorways. As far as venting their anger, 55% of drivers will honk their horns, while 51% admitted to cursing and swearing at others while experiencing road rage.
What does this have to do with Citroen, you ask? Well, they’re trying to promote their Advanced Comfort program, aimed at providing drivers in the UK with an added calmness and serenity on these very busy post-lockdown roads.
“Aggravated drivers are often at risk of causing harm to themselves and fellow drivers on the road. With 62% of drivers having admitted to experiencing road rage, it is a focus for Citroën to ensure our vehicles provide the optimum environment for driver and passenger comfort. Comfort is a key factor in helping to reduce the risk of road rage, and our team go to extra lengths to ensure that models across the Citroën range, including New C3 Aircross SUV deliver just that through the Citroën Advanced Comfort programme,” said Citroen UK exec, Eurig Druce.
The carmaker’s Advanced Comfort seats feature an extra 15 mm (0.6 inches) of foam, thus boosting comfort. You also benefit from a raised and commanding driving position, while the large, glazed area increases your sense of space inside the C3 Aircross.
While we can’t dispute the findings of this study, we’re pretty sure comfortable seats and a sense of space aren’t going to help much when somebody’s just forced you to slam on the brakes in order to avoid an accident. At that point, you’re either the type of person that keeps his or her cool, or you’re going to start honking and swearing.
