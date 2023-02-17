Citroen Prepping New Small Crossover for Those Who Would Never Be Caught Dead in the C3

Citroen’s current and upcoming vehicle lineup interests few people in the United States for the simple fact that the Stellantis-owned brand is not present over here, and they’re not expanding their reach either. On the other side of the pond, however, things are quite different, as the French marque has refreshed most of its family, and it is now working on the successor to the C3 Aircross.
The second-generation subcompact crossover has been recently caught testing in the cold again, looking bigger and more mature than its predecessor. The double-headlamp signature is still present, albeit with the main clusters moving further to the sides, and the DRLs being much slimmer. The main grille is bigger and the lower one, smaller.
Citroen’s all-new C3 Aircross has a more upright profile, with enlarged windows. It sports flush-mounted door handles, longer front and rear overhangs, and it seems that it has additional inches between the axles. This falls in line with the latest reports from France speaking of a bigger footprint, thus following the trend in the subcompact crossover class. It should, therefore, have more space for backseat occupants, and a more generous cargo area behind the seats, albeit without stepping on the toes of the bigger C5 Aircross.
On the inside, it will still focus on comfort and tech, wrapped in a budget-friendly proposal. Our vigilant spy photographers couldn’t get close enough to snap a few images of the cockpit, but since this is a new generation, we can expect a new dashboard panel, steering wheel, door cards, center console, and seats. It should also feature new infotainment system, with a friendlier interface and fresh software, and drivers are likely to be assisted on their daily commutes by additional safety systems. Since the C3 Aircross will still be a youthful proposal, we wouldn’t be surprised if it gets some lively trim.
Positioned against the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross and Nissan Juke, the 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross will transition from the PSA PF1 architecture to the Stellantis CMP/eCMP construction. This will allow it to pack different gasoline engines, probably with the automotive giant’s new turbo’d 1.2-liter mild-hybrid making its way to the lineup. A battery-electric variant is also rumored, and chances are it will sport an identical drivetrain to the ones of its platform-sharing cousins from other brands.
Word on the street is that the 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross will be officially unveiled sometime next year, perhaps in the first half. Nonetheless, the first one to be introduced will be the new-gen C3, which is also in the making as we speak. The supermini will use the same construction, sharing most (if not all) powertrains with its high-riding sibling, including the zero-emission assembly.
