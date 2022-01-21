Chrissy Teigen’s Porsche Taycan’s Trunk Lid Remains Open, Valet Saves the Day

As she’s running errands, Chrissy Teigen hops behind the wheel of a gorgeous, fully electric Porsche Taycan. But in her hurry to go home, she forgot to close the trunk lid. However, the valet saves the day.
The Teigen-Legend family seems to have an affinity for German sports cars manufacturer, Porsche. The power couple has been seen several times driving around in a Porsche Macan, although John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also own a Tesla and a Range Rover.
Recently, Chrissy Teigen had a cute encounter with the autonomous delivery robot Serve, from Serve Robotics, the Postmates spin-off robot department under Uber’s wing, as she shared a sweet video encouraging it to cross the street.
This time, as she stepped out for some errands, Chrissy Teigen hopped in a fully electric Porsche Taycan. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author spent some time at the Melanie Grant skin clinic and picked up her dry cleaning before heading home.
As the employee placed her things inside the trunk, after pressing the button to close it, the lid remained partly open. Teigen failed to notice it before getting into the driver’s seat.
The photographer from X17 Online tried to warn her, but she didn’t hear him. Instead, the valet standing next to the car was more than aware of the situation and swiftly saved the day before Chrissy drove away.
The vehicle she’s driving is Porsche’s first full-electric vehicle and she was first seen driving it on January 20, and again on January 21.
The German company introduced the Taycan in 2019, and, as more time passed, the manufacturer refreshed the zero-emission supercar in 2021 to add more power and better features.
The Taycan range includes several options, but it’s difficult to say which one Teigen and Legend went for. As we can see, the car is sporting the 21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels with Carbon Fiber Aeroblades. Porsche charges $8,770 for these units. The exterior paint of the supercar seems to be black.
The entry-level version for the Taycan is only available in rear-wheel drive, and it delivers 322 horsepower (326 ps), and a maximum torque of 254 lb-ft (344 Nm). With the Overboost function, it can put out as much as 397 horsepower (402 ps).
If the power couple opted for the top-of-the-line model, the Turbo S, this one comes with up to 750 horsepower (761 ps), and, with Launch Control, it can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. It has a starting price of $185,000, and you get an EPA-estimated 201-mi (323-km) range.
But, since the couple brings in a joint net worth of $75 million as of 2021, it would make more sense for them to opt for the latter. That way, they could have a bit more thrill on the road when they’re not driving their two children, Luna and Miles, in some powerful SUVs. Hopefully, next time, with the trunk lid closed.
Recently, Chrissy Teigen had a cute encounter with the autonomous delivery robot Serve, from Serve Robotics, the Postmates spin-off robot department under Uber’s wing, as she shared a sweet video encouraging it to cross the street.
This time, as she stepped out for some errands, Chrissy Teigen hopped in a fully electric Porsche Taycan. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author spent some time at the Melanie Grant skin clinic and picked up her dry cleaning before heading home.
As the employee placed her things inside the trunk, after pressing the button to close it, the lid remained partly open. Teigen failed to notice it before getting into the driver’s seat.
The photographer from X17 Online tried to warn her, but she didn’t hear him. Instead, the valet standing next to the car was more than aware of the situation and swiftly saved the day before Chrissy drove away.
The vehicle she’s driving is Porsche’s first full-electric vehicle and she was first seen driving it on January 20, and again on January 21.
The German company introduced the Taycan in 2019, and, as more time passed, the manufacturer refreshed the zero-emission supercar in 2021 to add more power and better features.
The Taycan range includes several options, but it’s difficult to say which one Teigen and Legend went for. As we can see, the car is sporting the 21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels with Carbon Fiber Aeroblades. Porsche charges $8,770 for these units. The exterior paint of the supercar seems to be black.
The entry-level version for the Taycan is only available in rear-wheel drive, and it delivers 322 horsepower (326 ps), and a maximum torque of 254 lb-ft (344 Nm). With the Overboost function, it can put out as much as 397 horsepower (402 ps).
If the power couple opted for the top-of-the-line model, the Turbo S, this one comes with up to 750 horsepower (761 ps), and, with Launch Control, it can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. It has a starting price of $185,000, and you get an EPA-estimated 201-mi (323-km) range.
But, since the couple brings in a joint net worth of $75 million as of 2021, it would make more sense for them to opt for the latter. That way, they could have a bit more thrill on the road when they’re not driving their two children, Luna and Miles, in some powerful SUVs. Hopefully, next time, with the trunk lid closed.