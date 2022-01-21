Porsche Taycan Sporting Persona Remains Unmatched Even With the Arrival of the BMW i4

The Porsche Taycan has, for many reasons, been a default choice when picking the perfect EV sports sedan. You have to hand it to Porsche for delivering an industry-straining task - transitioning into an EV platform but still retaining the driving experience. The Taycan might be electric, but it’s a Porsche through and through. But that might soon change with the arrival of the BMW i4 that combines EV elements and tradition for a bespoke, luxurious driving experience.
While EV territory isn’t unfamiliar to BMW, the i4 in this spec is effectively M division’s first battery-electric vehicle. The Bavarian automaker’s M division is currently enjoying a lot of credit for the M3 and M4.
BMW used the 3 Sseries platform to develop the i4, modifying it to fit a large battery back underneath. Autocar’s i4 M50 costs about £63,000, putting it at par with the Taycan.
The M50 has an electric motor on each axle punching out 536 HP and 794 Nm of torque on an all-wheel-drive setup. It can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.9 seconds with a range between 259 and 324 miles.
M50’s rear motor is larger than the one in the front, making it rear-biased. In comfort, it’ll mooch around effectively in rear-wheel-drive mode. In Sport, it will use more of the all-wheel-drive system regardless of the drive mode set.
The M50 is undeniably brisk, but you can’t avoid the fact that it’s also heavy at over 2.2 tons. Compared to the regular M3, that’s 400 kgs heavier, so it’s significantly big. Even though the weight is situated low, perfect for the center of gravity, it feels hefty over bumps, an oddity among M cars.
Based on Autocar’s driving experience, you don’t get much feedback from the steering. It doesn’t feel as much fun as an M car, and critically, it’s not as fun as the Porsche Taycan.
The Porsche Taycan might be a favorable choice for an EV sports car, but it’s not perfect. It’s the combination of performance and spirited driving, ultimately making up for an engaging experience.
Its iconic, stylish design, cutting-edge tech, and premium interior justify its top-tier price tag. It’s a motivating development that constantly reminds whoever is at the back of the wheel they are driving a Porsche.
Autocar’s Taycan is a Performance Battery Plus variant with a starting price of £76,000 in the UK. It comes with a dual motor that punches out 375 HP (465 HP on over boost) and 656 Nm of torque. It can do 0 to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds with a 301-mile range.
What sets the Taycan from the rest is that it is easily a driver’s car. It comes with a dynamic sporting soul that only Porsche can pull off.
So, does the i4 M50 match up to the Taycan? Probably not. The Porsche Taycan is not in any danger from the i40. It has its own thing going on. It has a sporting persona that’s not at risk of being outdone anytime soon.
The i40 M50 doesn’t carry any M DNA, even though it’s a fast car with good miles and a fast charging speed.
