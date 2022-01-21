Porsche Taycan Sporting Persona Remains Unmatched Even With the Arrival of the BMW i4

The Porsche Taycan has, for many reasons, been a default choice when picking the perfect EV sports sedan. You have to hand it to Porsche for delivering an industry-straining task - transitioning into an EV platform but still retaining the driving experience. The Taycan might be electric, but it’s a Porsche through and through. But that might soon change with the arrival of the BMW i4 that combines EV elements and tradition for a bespoke, luxurious driving experience.

9 photos