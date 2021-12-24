2022 BMW i4 Struggles With 301-Mile Maximum Driving Range

What do you call a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe with all-electric propulsion? i4 is the answer, and just like the iX utility vehicle, the five-door liftback sedan will arrive at U.S. dealers nationwide in the first quarter of 2022.
The Bavarian manufacturer offers two specifications at launch, namely the rear-wheel-drive eDrive40 and all-wheel-drive M50. When equipped with the standard 18-inch wheels, the base variant achieves up to 301 miles (484 kilometers) on a single charge, whereas the 19s boast 282 mi (454 km).
By comparison, the rear-driven Tesla Model 3 Standard Range achieves 272 miles (438 kilometers) while the dual-motor Long Range flaunts 358 miles (576 kilometers). While on the subject of competitors, the Model 3 costs $44,990 and $50,990, while the i4 eDrive40 starts at $55,400 sans tax.
Level up to the M50, and you’re looking at 270 miles (435 kilometers) for the princely sum of $65,900 before destination charge, optional extras, and the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles. By most accounts, “great value” isn’t the right way to describe the German sedan.
Featuring 4.9 inches (12.5 centimeters) of ground clearance and 112.4 inches (285.5 centimeters) of wheelbase, the i4 tips the scales at 4,680 and 5,018 pounds (2,123 and 2,276 kilograms). In other words, the X5 sDrive40i slots right between them with 4,828 pounds (2,189 kilos).
I can guess what’s on your mind right now, and no, the i4 doesn’t cut the mustard in terms of performance either. The eDrive40 and M50 are officially rated at 335 and 536 horsepower plus 317 and 586 pound-feet (430 and 795 Nm), meaning 5.5 and 3.7 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph). The $58,990 Model 3 Performance, by comparison, needs 3.1 seconds.
Both variants of the i4 come with an 83.9-kWh battery featuring a net capacity of 81.5 kWh. And yes, both can charge at 200 kW from a DC station, while single-phase charging is rated at 11 kW.
