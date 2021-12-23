This Superb 1991 BMW R 100 GS Is Just a Few Blemishes Away From Mint Condition

After three decades of faithful service, Munich’s warrior may not be perfect, but it still looks the part.
This article’s photo gallery features a 1991 BMW R 100 GS that’s heading to the auction block as we speak. A couple of months ago, the Bavarian received a thoughtful selection of modern components, such as an aftermarket air filter, youthful spark plugs and a new battery. Additionally, the fluids have been flushed to keep things running smoothly, and the stock grips were replaced with fresh substitutes.
Otherwise, Motorrad’s dual-sport phenom retains its factory configuration, sporting a carbureted boxer-twin power source that’s mated to a five-speed transmission. The air-cooled 980cc titan prides itself with two valves per cylinder head, dual Bing inhalers and a decent compression ratio of 8.5:1.
At about 6,500 rpm, this bad boy will go about producing up to 60 horses, while a peak torque output figure of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be achieved when the crank spins at 3,750 revs. The oomph travels to the rear 17-inch wheel via a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 112 mph (181 kph).
Moreover, the ‘91 MY Beemer is capable of accelerating from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than 4.8 seconds. A tubular steel duplex cradle skeleton is tasked with holding everything in place, and its front end rests on a pair of leading-axle forks. At the rear end, suspension duties are managed by a Paralever setup and a single-sided swingarm.
In terms of braking, stopping power comes from a hydraulic Brembo disc up front and a traditional drum unit at six o’clock. Tipping the scales at 462 pounds (210 kg) wet, this R 100 GS is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed for another five days (until Tuesday, December 28). At the time of this article, you’d only need around three grand to best the top bidder, who is willing to spend $2,900.
Otherwise, Motorrad’s dual-sport phenom retains its factory configuration, sporting a carbureted boxer-twin power source that’s mated to a five-speed transmission. The air-cooled 980cc titan prides itself with two valves per cylinder head, dual Bing inhalers and a decent compression ratio of 8.5:1.
At about 6,500 rpm, this bad boy will go about producing up to 60 horses, while a peak torque output figure of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be achieved when the crank spins at 3,750 revs. The oomph travels to the rear 17-inch wheel via a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 112 mph (181 kph).
Moreover, the ‘91 MY Beemer is capable of accelerating from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than 4.8 seconds. A tubular steel duplex cradle skeleton is tasked with holding everything in place, and its front end rests on a pair of leading-axle forks. At the rear end, suspension duties are managed by a Paralever setup and a single-sided swingarm.
In terms of braking, stopping power comes from a hydraulic Brembo disc up front and a traditional drum unit at six o’clock. Tipping the scales at 462 pounds (210 kg) wet, this R 100 GS is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed for another five days (until Tuesday, December 28). At the time of this article, you’d only need around three grand to best the top bidder, who is willing to spend $2,900.