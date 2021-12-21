4 Ducati MotoE Bike Completes First Test, Signature Sound Is Missing

Two-Mile Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Is Up for Grabs, Demands Sports Car Money

Ducati’s Imola-inspired treasure looks even sexier when clad with bolt-on side fairings. 29 photos



Moreover, you’ll immediately notice the presence of aftermarket side fairings and a fresh two-into-one exhaust developed by Termignoni. If you ask me, the stock pipework was by far the least appealing feature of this machine, so we’re glad to see it gone. The revised plumbing is accompanied by a race-spec ECU from the Ducati Performance catalog.



In preparation for the sale, Bologna’s



This wicked piece of air-cooled machinery is coupled with a six-speed transmission, which keeps the rear wheel in motion via a chain final drive. In terms of power output, the engine will deliver up to 92 ponies and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque, resulting in a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).



Ducati’s superstar can go from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in just 3.1 hair-raising ticks, while its quarter-mile time is rated at 11.6 seconds. Sporting premium Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes, the Paul Smart 1000 LE is a force to be reckoned with!



The Italian rarity is up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, where it will be The 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE shown above belongs to IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, who has owned it since 2015. However, the limited-edition marvel is preparing to change hands at this very moment, and its digital odometer tells us that a mere two miles have been ridden in its solo saddle.Moreover, you’ll immediately notice the presence of aftermarket side fairings and a fresh two-into-one exhaust developed by Termignoni. If you ask me, the stock pipework was by far the least appealing feature of this machine, so we’re glad to see it gone. The revised plumbing is accompanied by a race-specfrom the Ducati Performance catalog.In preparation for the sale, Bologna’s pearl received new timing belts, fluids and spark plugs, along with a pair of Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires. As for its general specifications, the Duc is powered by a fuel-injected 992cc L-twin titan, featuring two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 10.0:1.This wicked piece of air-cooled machinery is coupled with a six-speed transmission, which keeps the rear wheel in motion via a chain final drive. In terms of power output, the engine will deliver up to 92 ponies and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque, resulting in a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).Ducati’s superstar can go from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in just 3.1 hair-raising ticks, while its quarter-mile time is rated at 11.6 seconds. Sporting premium Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes, the Paul Smart 1000 LE is a force to be reckoned with!The Italian rarity is up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed until tomorrow evening (Wednesday, December 22). Before you get too excited, keep in mind that you’ll need about thirty grand to best the current bid, which is placed at a steep $27,250 (for now).

