Unlike many auto manufacturers, BMW is not stuck in a rut getting into the world of electric vehicles. They simply retained the traditional traits and sprinkled EV elements - as Nusret Gökçe would. So, how does the new BMW i4 compare to the Tesla Model 3? Mat Watson from CarWow put them head to head to determine the best.
The Tesla Model 3 debuted in 2017, and it hasn’t changed a lot. It still comes with that same basic simple design. The i4, like the Tesla, still retains some of its classic BMW, elements including the controversial front grille (despite being an electric car), but unlike the Tesla, it has a more aggressive front-end.
It is important to note that the i4 shares the same platform as the BMW 3 Series and 4 Series, and as a result, some of its features might seem pointless in an EV, for instance, the huge hood or fuel filler cap position.
Watson feels the i4 looks more interesting than the Tesla at first glance, but a closer look reveals some fuss, especially with all the added design elements and fake vents. The Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, is more honest, with a simple carbon ducktail spoiler at the back.
The 2022 BMW i4 has a relatively familiar interior, with the only difference being a few bits of trim pieces. Perhaps the most unfamiliar feature is the huge curved screen with excellent graphics. Unlike the i4, Tesla’s voice commands are seamless. According to Watson, it also comes with many fun features that can be a little bit disruptive.
The Tesla Model 3 starts at £43,000 in the UK, compared to the i4’s £52,000 starting price. The top of the range performance Model 3 costs £63,000, while a top-tier M50i costs £64,000.
Behind the wheel, the Tesla Model 3 has a natural sporty feel to the steering. It’s friendly and responsive. According to Watson, it’s not crashy or uncomfortable, it’s just not the most settled.
The Model 3 is perfect for city driving. The visibility stands out, making it a lot easier to maneuver.
The BMW i4, on the other hand, comes with a much smoother ride feel thanks to the adaptative dampers. Compared to the Tesla, the steering feedback is insufficient. It also feels loose going fast on a twisty road, which is confusing considering BMW usually delivers the ultimate driving experience.
On the 0 to 60 mph (kph) test, the BMW does it in 4.2 seconds on the first attempt and 4.24 seconds on the second attempt. Watson notes the i4 struggled with grip. The Tesla, on the other hand, has a good traction and does it in 3.67 seconds effortlessly.
