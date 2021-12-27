NBA Star Karl Towns Buys Jordyn Woods a Porsche Taycan for Christmas

Jordyn Woods was on Santa’s Nice list this Christmas, because she received quite a nice present. The model shared with her followers that her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Towns, treated her to a Louis Vuitton jacket and a Porsche Taycan.
Gone are the times when Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were BFFs. You might remember how the reality star gave Woods a 2017 black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe for her birthday, but their friendship ended abruptly over the drama with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
Over the years, Woods proved she doesn’t need the Kardashians, and now she has an estimated net worth of $6 million. And Santa thought she was really nice this year, because her boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, bought her a Porsche Taycan in Mahogany Metallic.
The model shared a few snaps with her new car on social media as she wore themed Christmas pajamas and smiled at the camera.
Woods wrote: “I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?”
Her NBA boyfriend couldn’t be there to spend Christmas with her, but she added that his “presence was felt.”
Porsche introduced its first full-electric vehicle in 2019, the Taycan. Starting 2021, it refreshed its supercar to add more range and better features. Now, the entry-level version puts out 322 horsepower (326 ps) and a maximum torque of 254 lb-ft (344 Nm). It has an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph). According to the official website, it offers a range of 220-300 mi (354 – 484 km).
There couldn’t be a better present, and Jordyn Woods surely looks thrilled.
