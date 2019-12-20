5 No Time to Die First Teaser: DB5 with Gatling Guns for Headlights, Neat Stunts

Chris Nolan Delivers a Car Chase Like No Other in First Tenet Trailer

As his loyal fans say, “In Nolan we trust.” Writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan is one of those rare Hollywood artists who are yet to make a flop, constantly delivering engaging, highly creative and outstanding content. 16 photos



What Tenet does have is a first trailer, which you can find at the bottom of the page. First off, the BRAAAMs are back! Secondly, this is the most confusing, dazzling and beautifully choreographed movie trailer of this past year. The emphasis falls on “confusing,” though: while it includes enough dialog, it’s hard to make out what it’s really about.



Not that this is a bad thing or, at least, it’s not something Nolan’s fans aren’t used to. Whatever the trailer loses for being too vague (which admittedly is not much), it wins by including the absolute most kickass car chase you’ve ever seen.



Nolan has a reputation for delivering superb stunts, many times shot traditionally and relying on CGI as little as possible. He seems to have outdone himself this time, showing a



The entire scene is so visually striking that it may require double or even triple viewing to take everything in. But don’t take our word for it, check it out.



Starring Washington (BlackKklansman), Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Caine, Tenet was shot on a combination of 70MM and IMAX cameras, and saw Nolan working again with Dunkirk cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. It drops in theaters in July 2020.



IMAX versions of the trailer are supposedly playing ahead of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker screenings in select theaters.



