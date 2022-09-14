Chopped and Low 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Is Rendered Truck Coolness IRL

Almost none of us alive today remember Chevrolet’s Advance-Design series of trucks as they were originally created by the American manufacturer, as workhorses of the post-War era. Yet almost all of us with the slightest passion for vehicles can recognize one in custom form, used for show purposes.
These trucks, which have been made by Chevy from 1947 to 1955, have become today almost just as cherished by the aftermarket and collector crowds as the muscle cars of one or two decades later.
As such, the market is drowning in custom Advance-Design builds, which don’t spend much time out in the open before someone decides to buy them. Mecum’s upcoming October auction in Chicago, Illinois, is no exception in this regard, hosting some incredible trucks of that series, like is the case with this here example.
A half-ton 3100 by trade, this 1948 truck has been seriously tampered with decades after it was born, to the point that is now a sight to remember. It may look from some angles as one of those rendered beauts we keept seeing, but it is as real as they get. In fact, we’re even told it’s the recipient of multiple awards at various shows it attended over the years.
There’s no info on the year when the truck’s build was completed, but we do know that since it first moved its Jet Black and Anniversary Red body out the unnamed shop’s doors, it only traveled for 235 miles (378 km), so it's practically brand new.
Sitting close to the ground, and with its body wider than we remember it from the original truck, the 3100 has a 3-inch chopped top, underneath which a Burgundy interior put together by Ohio-based Portage Trim can be found. Access to the interior is achieved by means of remote-controlled doors, which once open also reveal things like Dakota Digital gauges and an Alpine stereo system with DVD player.
Propped on Billet Specialties wheels, the chopped and low 1948 Chevrolet 3100 is going under the hammer on Saturday, October 15. It’s listed as a star of the auction, and that means it has a reserve on it, but no mention of it’s value is made - nor do we have an estimate of how much it could go for.
