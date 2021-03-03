Chip Foose's 2021 Ford Bronco “Street Rod” Puts Sportiness Above Utility

3 1976 Ford Bronco Ranger Looks Really Handsome After Frame-On Restoration

Ever since the Ford Motor Company revealed the all-new Bronco , the Blue Oval has also previewed tons of accessories that are geared toward off-road capability. Chip Foose has imagined the complete opposite of that in the guise of a sketch that features lowering springs and oversized wheels. 24 photos



“Most people are going to take the 2021 Ford Bronco and build it into the ultimate off-road vehicle. I want to take the Bronco, slam it on the road, put about 1,000 horsepower under it, and just tear the road up,” said the 57-year-old custom builder and automobile designer about the open-top sketch.



If you intend to purchase a brand-new Bronco, prepare to wait a long time for delivery. More than 200,000 reservations have been registered thus far, which is why some customers will have to wait until 2022 to take delivery.



At launch,



The “Mansquatch” as enthusiasts like to call it will arrive later on. As for the 2022 model year, a Raptor-inspired variant called the Warthog will be offered with tires as large as 37 inches. According to hearsay, the dune-bashing specification will feature the 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the Explorer ST.



Also expected as a 2022 model, the Bronco PHEV will give the Wrangler 4xe a run for its money. Unfortunately, we don’t know for certain if the plug-in powertrain is centered around a four- or a six-cylinder powerplant.



