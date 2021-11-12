The Humvee May Be Retired Soon, Let’s Pay Tribute to Its Very Oldest Ancestor

Chinese Pickup Truck Drag Races Mitsubishi Triton, Somebody Gets Walked

“The what?” Manufactured in China and Thailand by Great Wall Motors, which is China’s largest manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, the P-Series line was introduced in April 2019 at the Shanghai Auto Show. Depending on the market, it's currently available with a 2.0-liter turbo gasoline mill, a 2.0-liter turbo diesel, or a single-motor electric drivetrain that flexes 150(201 horsepower).As for the South Africa-spec GWM P-Series in the featured video, we’re dealing with the aforementioned turbo diesel. Rated at 120 kW (161 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque at 1,500 revolutions per minute, it’s a lot of truck given the listed price of 554,990 rands. Converted to U.S. dollars, make that $36,315 at current exchange rates.The peeps at CAR were curious how the Chinese pickup fares against the stalwart Mitsubishi Triton in a drag race, and guess what? Despite the Japanese contender’s larger powerplant (a 2.4-liter turbo diesel), the GWM P-Series has exceeded any expectation by crossing the finish line first.Glossing over the specifications and price list of the Mitsubishi Triton, it’s hard to defend the Japanese truck for losing this drag race. The pictured example carries a sticker price of 654,995 rands ($42,835) while the DI-D engine tops 133 kW (178 horsepower) and 430 Nm (317 pound-feet).Even though it leaves much to be desired, the Chinese newcomer can be considered a cold shower of sorts for big-name players in the mid-size truck segment. As for the Mitsubishi Triton, a.k.a. L200 and Ram, the Japanese automaker is expected to launch the next generation sometime in 2024 with similar underpinnings and oily bits to Nissan’s redesigned Navara.