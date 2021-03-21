How Does a Ford Ranger Compare to a Premium Chinese Pickup?

America is the home of the pickup, but it's not the only place where these things are sold or made. This video reviews a Ford Range against a GWM P-Series LT, which is a Chinese model and is currently doing well in South Africa. It's safe to say we didn't know what to expect.
China used to be known for copying many popular models from American and European brands, and that includes the Ford F-150. But the GWM P-Series is no copycat. We hear it's also being offered in Australia and is being taken quite seriously. So we were curious to see if a Chinese company really can produce a good, competitive product.
The P-Series is from the class above the Ranger but offers quite good value for money. For the equivalent of around $37,000, the South African buyers are getting an interior that puts the Ranger to shame. It's got quilted upholstery everywhere, sharp infotainment (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), plenty of brushed metal surfaces, and features like a surround-view camera with a clear definition.
They didn't even skimp on safety, as the high-end Chinese product comes with 7 airbags, auto emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, lane-center keeping, rear cross-traffic alert, and traffic-sign recognition.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine rated at 161 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque (400 Nm). It's not going to set any performance records, but is reasonably refined for diesel and comes matched with an 8-speed automatic from ZF no less. Its rival for this review shot on the Atlantis dunes outside Cape Town is a Ranger XL Sport with a 2.2-liter with a little bit less power and only a 6-speed.
The review from Cars.co.za claims the Chinese engine feels more powerful and responsive. And while nobody knows if the truck will be reliable yet, GWM does give you a long 5-year warranty. The video also notes that the AWD system in the Chinese truck isn't as good when off-roading and the suspension is stiff. It almost feels like Ford spends most of the development money on the chassis while the P-Series is more of a posh vehicle.
