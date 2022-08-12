Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Drags Hellcat SRT Challenger, Outcome Is Breathtaking

Today, it seems like the whole of America’s sports car-loving world is holding its breath for the arrival of the mid-engine C8 Corvette Z06 road and track star. Well, previous-generation owners still mind their business.
Even a C6 Chevy Corvette generation can pose a formidable threat to newer rivals when ducking it out at the quarter-mile dragstrip facilities around the nation – so maybe therefore they are less preoccupied with the Z06 than others. And a quick and feisty case in point could easily be made with help from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.
In the latest video feature (embedded below, uploaded on August 10th), the host continues his quarter-mile return after a quick summer break with feisty action filmed at “the fastest track in Michigan,” aka US131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan. The focus is on a cool-looking orange-and-black C6 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport, which has a trio of encounters with both foreign and domestic rivals.
First up, to put the quarter-mile dragstrip battles into the proper perspective, the GS dukes it out with an all-black, menacing Dodge Charger 392 that is more about the murdered-out looks rather than actual racing action – as attested by the swift 10.95s (C6) to 12.62s (Charger) result. Next up, from the 0:31 mark, comes the star attraction of the straight-line acceleration show, the encounter between this Grand Sport and a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Well, as it turns out, in the end, this Mopar had reasons to feel blue. So, while it hangs on tight until the very end, the C6 driver ultimately got the better of his adversary with a breathtaking “photo finish” of the 10.06s to 10.24s variety. Afterward, last but not least (from the 0:57 mark), came a V8-packing BMW that tried to show America how it’s done… and failed (10.92s to 10.3s loss).
In the latest video feature (embedded below, uploaded on August 10th), the host continues his quarter-mile return after a quick summer break with feisty action filmed at “the fastest track in Michigan,” aka US131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan. The focus is on a cool-looking orange-and-black C6 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport, which has a trio of encounters with both foreign and domestic rivals.
First up, to put the quarter-mile dragstrip battles into the proper perspective, the GS dukes it out with an all-black, menacing Dodge Charger 392 that is more about the murdered-out looks rather than actual racing action – as attested by the swift 10.95s (C6) to 12.62s (Charger) result. Next up, from the 0:31 mark, comes the star attraction of the straight-line acceleration show, the encounter between this Grand Sport and a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Well, as it turns out, in the end, this Mopar had reasons to feel blue. So, while it hangs on tight until the very end, the C6 driver ultimately got the better of his adversary with a breathtaking “photo finish” of the 10.06s to 10.24s variety. Afterward, last but not least (from the 0:57 mark), came a V8-packing BMW that tried to show America how it’s done… and failed (10.92s to 10.3s loss).