Mustang 2.3 HPP Fights Elantra N, Civic Type R in Stick Shift Drag and Roll Battles

Much like certain automotive segments (we are looking at your MPVs, but they are not the only ones under duress), manual transmissions have become a sort of dying breed. Quite unfortunately, sometimes.
Sure, progress and technological advancements among the automatic variety are just part of the equation – people are also starting to love the comfort, increased efficiency, and the quick switch to a higher performance they can deliver. Not to mention the better reaction times…
Alas, car enthusiasts will always support the “row your own” idea until automakers stop making the manuals. So, here is Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, who has prepared yet another big three-way battle with an interesting stake to “save the manuals!”
Well, the desiderate comes to fruition quickly, at least in his latest video (embedded below, uploaded on August 10th, 2022), which has been filmed – as always – in a secluded (and windy) Canadian location that once served as the runway for a little airfield. But he is not alone in the fight, as the host gets joined by a trio of interesting heroes.
First is the 2022 Ford Mustang 2.3-liter EcoBoost HPP (High Performance Package) with around 330 hp and RWD, followed by the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N 6MT (so, no NGS – N Grin Shift – advantage to be had here) with 276 hp and FWD, as well as the current FK8 (based on the tenth-gen Civic) Honda Type R with 306 hp and FWD. Of note, the ‘Stang is the heaviest of the bunch, of course.
However, the trio of battles – an initial dig occurs at the 3:08 mark, followed by a couple of 50 kph/31mph at 4:17 and 100 kph/62 mph rolls (the last one at the 5:04 mark) – will show very interesting results. Hint: the first skirmish is (easily) won by the quarter-mile dragstrip expert but the latter two have a vastly different victor!
