Plymouth Hemi Cuda Drag Races Suzuki Hayabusa, Nails an Unbelievable Victory

The Plymouth Barracuda, famously named after the ray-finned predatory fish, is an interesting classic pony car case. On one hand, it could turn into a seven-digit collector’s delight, but on the other hand, it could bring an entire dragstrip facility’s public up for standing ovations.
Born, bred, and sent to (car) Valhalla at the height of the muscle car mania of the late 1960s – early 1970s, the Plymouth Barracuda hunted down its Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro prey for three generations before bowing out of existence in 1974. Of course, as automotive enthusiasts know very well, its legacy still endures.
Some might have to pony up over a million dollars just for a rare example. Others, meanwhile, will have the iconic Cuda go up against anything and everything at the quarter-mile dragstrip – including a motorcycle superstar. And there is no need to take our word for granted on that last one.
As such, the good folks over at the Wheels channel on YouTube are ready to give us quick yet entirely feisty action involving a couple of guys from the 604 Street Legit group. The feature embedded below was recently uploaded (on August 9th, 2022), and it involves a cool Plymouth Hemi Cuda dubbed the “Green Goblin” (for pretty obvious reasons) ducking it out with a dark and menacing Suzuki Hayabusa.
As opposed to the classic Hemi muscle car, which only lived between 1964 and 1974, the ‘Busa is a much newer affair, having been around to dominate the world of sports motorcycles since 1999. So, just by taking a long look at this GSX1300R and its rider, we can all assume it means quarter-mile dragstrip business at MRP (Mission Raceway Park, located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada).
But haven’t we told you countless times to always expect the unexpected? So, surprise, surprise, the Hemi Cuda and its driver make short work of an incredible start off the line, take the lead, and do not even mind the Suzuki has a much higher trap speed at the end of the skirmish. Quite unbelievably, victory was theirs, as attested by the green light!
