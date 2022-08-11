1972 Dodge Challenger Flaunts Massive Scoop, Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

1 These 1970s Dodge Muscle Cars Spent 40 Years in Hiding, All Are Time Capsules

2 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Poses as a Super-Rare Surprise, Not All Good News Though

3 1972 Dodge Challenger Project Sitting for One Decade Hides So Many Surprises

4 Rare 1971 Dodge Challenger V8 Needs Only Quick TLC, Still Running

5 1972 Challenger Rallye Barn Find Last on Road in 1991 Flexes Matching Numbers V8