Rare 1968 Hurst/Olds Drag Races 1967 Pontiac GTO, the Underdog Wins

Classic muscle cars might not be as powerful and fast as modern supercars, but they're just as exciting to watch when they hit the drag strip. This 1968 Hurst/Olds vs. 1967 Pontiac GTO encounter proves just that.
One of the most iconic muscle cars built by the company that GM discontinued in 2004, the 1968 Hurst/Olds is a rare gem that you don't see very often at the drag strip. That's because only 515 of these high-power rigs left the assembly line that year.
It was the nameplate's first venture on the market and these cars are recognizable thanks to their Peruvian Silver with black "hockey" stripe liveries. Oldsmobile switched to the more popular white/gold combo in 1969, but these silver/black Hurst cars remain desirable among diehard enthusiasts.
But of course, it's what's under the hood that makes the Hurst/Olds a noteworthy muscle car. All 515 left the factory with the company's massive 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8, but only the customers that opted for an AC delete got the higher performance heads, cam, and carburetor. The combo delivered 390 horsepower and a whopping 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels.
In the other lane, we have a 1967 Pontiac GTO. While not as rare as the Hurst/Olds, this final-year iteration of the first-gen GTO rocks a mighty 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) Pontiac V8 under the hood. While not as potent as the Hurst, this GTO spins the rear wheels to the tune of 360 horsepower and 438 pound-feet (594 Nm) of twist. And unlike the Hurst, which features a three-speed auto, this Poncho sports a four-speed manual.
On paper, the Hurst/Olds is the clear winner here. Not only does it pack more oomph, but it also has a better gearbox for quick runs down the quarter-mile. However, this isn't your regular stock muscle car drag race. You see, these rigs compete in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series, which allows certain modifications under the hood.
There's no word as to how powerful these cars are, but they probably rely on more than 500 horsepower. And it's safe to say that the modded Pontiac could crank more oomph than the Hurst. At least that's what this race suggests because the GTO takes the win with a 13.68-second sprint. The Hurst is no slouch either, but it needs 13.95 clicks to cover the distance.
The footage was shot at last year's 28th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race but it was only recently published online. Hit the play button below to watch the drama unfold and make sure you crank up the volume for V8 awesomeness.
