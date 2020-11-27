Chevrolet Silverado HD Duramax L5P Diesel Now Available With S400 Turbo Kit

Shoal Tent Suggests Pitching Your Tent on Water for the Night

Introduced for the 2017 model year, the L5P is the Duramax V8 turbo diesel General Motors utilizes in heavy-duty pickups like the Silverado HD. Manufactured in the United States, the 6.6-liter turbo diesel is good for 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet (1,232 Nm) of torque purely stock. 9 photos



Over the course of 15 videos,



Wehrli Custom Fabrication is another company specialized in tuning diesel engines, and for the L5P, their S400 Turbo Kit supports over “



Customers are offered multiple color options for the powder coating and turbo cover, and obviously enough, WCFab recommends a custom tune for the S400 kit to run as intended. The tuner further makes a case for a strengthened transmission, a stroker upgrade, new injectors, and a lift pump to enable the 1,000-WHP rating mentioned in the previous paragraph.



Developed exclusively for racing and competition use, the S400 frame turbocharger kit doesn’t ship to California because the Golden State doesn’t like diesel mods too much. According to California Vehicle Code section 27156, aftermarket Because 90 percent of the torque comes on strong between 1,550 and 2,850 rpm, it doesn’t come as a surprise the Silverado 3500 HD is capable of pulling 36,000 pounds (16,329 kg) without breaking a sweat. Oh, and by the way, the Duramax V8 is a seriously sweet engine in terms of durability.Over the course of 15 videos, Banks Power took the L5P to a mind-blowing 1,004 horsepower with the stock internals and a few performance modifications such as the 8085 custom Precision turbo. Believe it or not, that engine still hasn’t blown itself after so much abuse.Wehrli Custom Fabrication is another company specialized in tuning diesel engines, and for the L5P, their S400 Turbo Kit supports over “ 1,000 WHP with appropriate supporting modifications .” Priced at $3,495 excluding the turbocharger, up-pipe kit, fastener, and heat blanket, this package consists of upgrades like a 5.0-inch intake with a custom air box, a dry air filter, a ceramic-coated twisted T4 pedestal, and a lot of miscellaneous hardware.Customers are offered multiple color options for the powder coating and turbo cover, and obviously enough, WCFab recommends a custom tune for the S400 kit to run as intended. The tuner further makes a case for a strengthened transmission, a stroker upgrade, new injectors, and a lift pump to enable the 1,000-WHP rating mentioned in the previous paragraph.Developed exclusively for racing and competition use, the S400 frame turbocharger kit doesn’t ship to California because the Golden State doesn’t like diesel mods too much. According to California Vehicle Code section 27156, aftermarket modifications to emission control devices and systems without an exemption from the Air Resources Board is strictly prohibited.

