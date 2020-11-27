Shark Gray 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Makes No Secret of What Hides Under the Hood

Oftentimes I wonder how today’s Camaro will be seen half a century from now. Will it be the icon of the collectors’ world everybody will be worshiping, or a forgotten page in the history of the bowtie carmaker? Will it have at least half of the appeal early-gen Camaros presently have, or will it surpass them?
By all intents and purposes, the current version is getting its behind whooped by longtime rival Ford Mustang (and more recently by the Dodge Challenger as well). Not the same applies tough to the modified Camaros of old that not only hold their ground against the Blue Oval, but at times dominate the field on the pre-owned or custom markets.
And that happens thanks to machines such as this one here, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS of the custom variety that’s waiting to be sold in January during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
A quick glance at the carefully finished body, dressed in a Shark Gray wrap over a plum base and with 427 written all over it, and you instantly know this is no regular Camaro, you feel that something unnatural is lurking under the hood.
And that’s true: pop the metal behind those hideaway lights and you’re greeted by the black and silver elements of a 427ci (7.0-liter) V8, controlled through an automatic transmission and tweaked by Texas Speed to unknown levels of power.
Further back there’s the cabin, with its black leather/red stitching Recaro seats. The same material, in the same color combinations, is used on the dashboard and steering wheel, proving that the muscle car can be a monster only for those not seated in it.
The Camaro hopes to drive away from Scottsdale on its staggered wheels (18-inch front and 19-inch rear) in the hands of a new owner. The car is offered with no reserve and just 2,400 miles (3,800 km) on the clock.
